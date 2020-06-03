HURRICANE — Belknap Dough Co., a popular food truck that has been participating in Hurricane’s Food Truck Fridays and traveling to sites around Putnam County and the Kanawha Valley, has announced it will have a permanent home on Main Street in Hurricane.
The food truck, known for its authentic, wood-fired pizzas, plans to open a restaurant across the street from the Hurricane Fire Department. Plans call for opening in late July or early August — after the restaurant’s custom, wood-fired brick oven is delivered from where it is being built in Italy.
“We’re usually in the truck, but we’ve made some leaps and bounds forward and we’re going to open a storefront here on Main Street, right across from the fire department, and make ourselves more available,” co-owner Jimmy Belknap said in a Facebook video interview with Hurricane Mayor Scott Edwards.
“We’re in the process of importing an oven from Naples, Italy, made out of ash from Mount Vesuvius. It’s a really neat thing. So, we’re gonna install that in the building, right in front of the glass where everybody can check it out, and cook strictly wood-fired pizza,” Belknap continued.
The truck, which has been based of Scott Depot, will continue traveling to area towns and events to sells its pies made from “local and fresh ingredients in a friendly environment.”
Co-owner Amber Belknap said she looks forward to having a permanent home for the pizza restaurant.
“We are just really excited, we’re excited to be part of Main Street, we’re excited to be part of Hurricane,” she said.
Search Belknap Dough Company on Facebook to follow where the truck will be located from day to day, see its daily menu and keep on eye on the progress of the new storefront.