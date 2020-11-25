HURRICANE, W.Va. — It’s been a tough year for all of us, but a new restaurant in Hurricane, West Virginia, is looking to rake in the dough. The Belknap Dough Company is a new pizza joint in Hurricane that serves up authentic Neapolitan pizza prepared in a wood-fired oven.
The restaurant started as a food truck before moving into its new brick and mortar location on Main Street. The new location opened Nov. 5. It is owned by husband and wife Jimmy and Amber Belknap.
“We always wanted to do something and do something on our own. We had looked into opening a fast food franchise and decided that wasn’t for us,” Jimmy Belknap said. “We decided to build our own brand. We looked into pizza and discovered that not a lot of people were doing true Neapolitan pizza particularly with a food truck. So one thing lead to another, and we purchased a trailer and ordered an oven in from Southern California.
They ordered the truck early in 2017 and put it on the road in early 2018.
“It was something of a slow start. Neither my wife and I had culinary backgrounds. I came from the oil industry, and my wife, Amber, is from the field of behavioral health. We taught ourselves to cook,” he said. “We slowly but surely developed a following. We eventually decided to find a more permanent location because we wanted something less seasonal. It took us about a year to find the right building. We looked all along the valley, but we always felt at home on Main Street in Hurricane.”
After signing a lease on the building in early February, COVID-19 caused some setbacks.
“We kept running the food truck until about nine weeks ago,” Jimmy Belknap said. “We had an incredible offer on the truck in early October, so we sold it and moved in here full time.”
The oven was made by the Acunto family in the Naples region of Italy.
“They are the oldest generational pizza oven builders,” he said. “We were able to import it in through a company out of New York called Forze-Forni. They helped us create a custom design on it. It’s all Venetian hand-pressed tile and block made from the ash from Mount Vesuvius. We cook our pizzas right around 800 to 900 degrees. It takes about 90 seconds to bake. There were some fire rules and legalities because it is wood-fired. So, it took us some time to work that out.”
Belknap Dough Company offers a variety of specialty pizzas such as the Hurricane Haze ($10 9-inch, $16 12-inch), which is topped with a San Marzano Red Sauce, pepperoni, bacon, sausage, basil and a fresh mozzarella cheese. There’s also the Main Street Pepperoni, which has San Marzano Red Sauce, Ezzo pepperoni, fresh ricotta cheese and a hot honey drizzle. If you are looking for a more traditional pizza, you can enjoy one topped with pepperoni ($8 9-inch, $13 12-inch) or locally made sausage ($9 9-inch, $13 12-inch).
Customers can also enjoy an assortment of appetizers including a housemade pepperoni roll with marinara ($5) or cheese bread with dipping sauce ($10). There’s also a Charcuterie Tray ($12 small, $16 large) served with meats, cheeses, wood-fired table bread, dipping oil and a seasonal garnish. Healthier eaters can take home a Caprese Salad ($6) made with tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil, sea salt and a balsamic drizzle.
“We dove into Neapolitan style pies with Neapolitan dough. We import some flour and tomatoes from Naples, Italy. To stay true to things, we use a handmade dough,” Jimmy Belknap said. “Traditionally, a Neapolitan pie is more a knife and fork style pizza. It is very thin and very airy. The dough has a four-day rise on it. We are able to make a product that is kind of new to the area. We are also doing different specials. We’ve done a ham and pineapple pie, which isn’t traditional but is very tasty. We’ve also done a Greek pizza, a Philly cheese steak pizza and a marinara pie.”
Belknap Dough Company is located at 2725 Main St., in Hurricane, West Virginia, across the street from the Hurricane Fire Department. It is open from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Monday through Fridays and is currently closed on Saturdays and Sundays. Cash and all major credit cards are accepted. For weekly specials, visit https://www.facebook.com/belknapdoughcompany/.