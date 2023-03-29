HURRICANE — For many dog owners, the following scene is a familiar one: You wrangle your canine into the bathtub, holding her still with one hand while hurriedly lathering her in shampoo with the other. After the rinse comes the worst part: the inevitable full-body shake as your four-legged best friend soaks you, the bathroom walls, and the once-clean floors.
It is a familiar scene, alright, but not necessarily an ideal one.
And Phil Schenk, a Pinch resident, has a solution for it.
“We offer folks a way to wash their pets in a clean, indoor facility whenever they want to do it,” he says. “No mess in the bathroom, no cold hose water in the back yard.”
Schenk, a former farmer and radio news personality, is the owner of Belly scRubs, located at 119 W.Va. 34 in Hurricane.
Belly scRubs celebrated its 13th anniversary last week.
“The first paying customers at Belly scRubs came in on March 22, 2010, to try the self-serve bathing,” Schenk recalls.
With their “always open” policy of 24/7 self-service, Belly scRubs has never closed since…except for the occasional power outage.
“A big decision we faced was whether to keep the business open 24/7,” Schenk admits. “There were problems in getting from our home to Teays Valley in time to open and then being there at 8 or 9 at night to close. We thought we would try the ‘always open’ approach. We’ve not had a problem with that in our 13 years.”
At any time of day or night, when customers enter Belly scRubs to wash their dogs, they will find two state-of-the-art, self-service machines at their disposal.
Dogs are placed into an open tub that is lined with stainless steel and plexiglass. After inserting cash or tokens, customers can make selections from shampoo, conditioner, and blow-drying options. A special floor drains the water on all sides.
Schenk is proud of his self-serve dog-washing machines. When he and his wife Devney first decided to open Belly scRubs, they were very particular about the type of equipment they chose.
“After about a month of looking, we found the space we have now been in since December of 2009,” Schenk notes. “We built it out the way we wanted it and ordered and installed equipment, including what were far better self-serve pet wash units than others in the area. We actually drove to western Ohio to look at the closest business using those machines and were impressed.”
Though Schenk says he initially encountered skepticism when expressing to others his desire to open Belly scRubs, his customers were immediately impressed with the services he offered.
“We had originally thought that the business would be primarily the self-serve, but when customers began asking us to wash their dogs and inquiring about hair cutting services, we knew we had to add grooming to our offerings,” Schenk says.
He continues: “Throughout our existence, the most challenging thing has been finding groomers. Most people with grooming training and/or experience open their own shops. It is hard work physically, and many who start in the business don’t stay in it. We have been blessed with many excellent, talented, and artistic groomers and right now, we have one of the best staffs ever.”
Fittingly, Belly scRubs has received high ratings on Google and Facebook and earned people’s choice awards.
“The fact that we have been voted Best in the Valley and Best in the Tri-State for groomers in Putnam County five years in a row attests to our success,” Schenk says.
Grooming services for all dog breeds — both big and small — include teeth brushing, professional bathing, hair cutting, gland expression and nail trimming. Nail trims for cats are also offered, as well as professional bathing.
While self-serve bathing is 24/7, grooming services are by appointment only, every day from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
No matter what service your pet comes in for, Schenk can assure you that your canine will be treated with respect; Belly scRubs is a place where dogs are loved.
“The most satisfying part of operating Belly scRubs is meeting and connecting with all the dogs,” Schenk admits. “Everyone who loves dogs knows that they love to have their bellies rubbed. Belly scRubs is meant to attract dog lovers to come in to scrub while rubbing those bellies. We use a lower case ‘sc’ in our name to emphasize the ‘rubs’ part.”
Whether you try the self-serve bathing or opt for professional grooming for your pet at Belly scRubs, you will probably agree with Phil Schenk on this:
“It’s so much better than the bathtub!”
Follow Belly scRubs on Facebook for special events or prices. Visit www.bellyscrubs.com and click on “Book Now” to schedule a grooming appointment and receive 5% off your next appointment. To contact Belly scRubs, call 304-760-8989 or email bellyscrubs@gmail.com.