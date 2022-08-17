The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Airline travel is back in full swing, and scammers are taking advantage of increased flight cancellations with a new con. BBB.org/scamtracker has received multiple reports of scammers creating fake airline ticket booking sites or customer service numbers to charge travelers for rescheduling fake flights.

If you are buying airfare, use caution and double-check the URL or phone number before providing your credit card information.

Better Business Bureau serving Canton Region and Greater West Virginia offers tips and advice for consumers to avoid fraudulent practices.

