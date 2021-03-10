Less than 175 customers in West Virginia entered the weekend without electricity, a fraction of the 462,835 that Appalachian Power services in the Mountain State. When the week began, there were nearly 3,500 customers without power as crews continued restoration efforts in the wake of recent snow and ice storms that blew through the region.
Those storms created a variety of nightmares — logistical ones for power companies, the survival kind for customers.
The springlike weather that arrived midweek allowed public utilities to work to shore up holes in their grids and make other repairs, but what about homeowners left trying to repair or completely replace property damaged or destroyed by the storms? For many, it’s not as easy as simply contracting the first person or company that appears available.
Kimberly Thompson-Taylor is the director of external communications for the Better Business Bureau office that serves West Virginia, as well as Canton, Ohio. Her organization warns homeowners affected by natural disasters to beware of “storm chasers” and out-of-town contractors soliciting business. And although not all are scammers, the BBB points out that the folks wanting to help might lack proper licensing for the area; offer quick and unsustainable fixes; or merely make big promises they can’t deliver.
She offered a few tips on what to look for, what to avoid and what to consider following a storm or natural disaster:
Q: How susceptible are people to scams after storms?
A: “Scammers prey on people’s emotions. They want us to react without thinking. So their prime time to strike is the aftermath of storms, when consumers are tired and their emotions are already raw. We aren’t thinking as clearly as we would be under normal circumstances and that is exactly what the con artist is anticipating.”
Q: What should people consider when engaging companies to remove debris or make repairs?
A: “First of all, never make a decision without doing your homework. There are good and bad companies out there, just talk with one consumer that had a bad experience with a company and you will always do that research. Check out BBB.org to see if they are an accredited business, for a history of complaints, and to read verified customer reviews. Do an online search for the company name along with ‘complaint,’ ‘review’ or ‘scam’ to see if there are any results.
“Ask for references and check them out. Verify the company has the necessary licenses and insurance to work in your region. Make sure you are aware of your warranty coverage and how to deal with service issues.
“Always get estimates in writing and never let any work begin without a written and signed contract that you have asked someone else to read over. Never pay up front, instead stagger payments so your final payment is not due until the work is complete.”
Q: What are some warning signs of potential scams?
A: “After storms have come through an area, ‘storm chasers’ or out-of-town contractors migrate soliciting business. The problem is they may lack the proper licensing for the area, offer shoddy work and won’t be available for any needed repairs. Watch out for anyone driving a vehicle that doesn’t list the business name and that says your insurance company sent them.
“For payment, if they only accept cash or ask you to pay the entire balance up-front, you run the risk of them never returning and you have no proof you paid them. Avoid those with high-pressure sales tactics with the ‘good deal’ that needs an answer right now. Legitimate companies will give you time to consider.
“Be wary of work needed in places you can’t see, i.e. a roof, crawl space, ducts, etc. Ask for pictures that have identifying items in them to prove it is your home.”
Q: What can people do if they feel they’ve been scammed?
A: “First and foremost, stop all communications with the company/person. If you have lost money, report it to the local police. File a report with BBB.org/ScamTracker and report the bad business practices to the Federal Trade Commission at ReportFraud.ftc.gov. If you just aren’t sure, ask family, friends or call the Better Business Bureau to discuss what is going on and get a second opinion.”