HUNTINGTON — Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Tri-State is seeking teams to lace up their bowling shoes and take part in the 35th Annual Bowl For Kids’ Sake fundraiser to benefit children throughout the Tri-State region.
This year’s fundraising venture will take place at two sites, a week apart, in May. The first Bowl For Kids’ Sake will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16, at the Strike Zone Bowling Center, 141 Eastern Heights Shopping Center in Huntington. The second Bowl For Kids’ Sake will be held from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 23, at the River Alley Recreation Center (the former Venture Lanes location) at 6300 MacCorkle Ave. in St. Albans.
Geared for adult bowlers, each of the fundraisers offers three options to participate and contribute to the Big Brothers Big Sisters cause:
Individuals can bowl for $125
Teams of four or five people can bowl for $500
Lane sponsorships are available for $200 each.
Each participant will receive an event T-shirt and be eligible for door prizes to be given away.
“We are very excited to expand our Bowl for Kids’ Sake event to include two locations,” Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Tri-State Executive Director Stephanie Hurley Collier said. “This event is a great team-building and networking opportunity for local businesses and organizations. Not only do teams have fun participating, but they know they are supporting such a great cause. All funds stay in the Tri-State area to serve children through school-based and community-based mentoring programs.”
Those interested in participating — on the lanes, as a lane sponsor or as a separate donor — or in receiving additional information can find out more by calling 304-522-2191 or emailing Collier at scollier@bbbstristate.org.
With its central location in Huntington, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Tri-State expanded its service outreach to Kanawha, Putnam, and Mason counties last year. The Charleston satellite office serves Kanawha and Putnam counties.
Established in 1974, the Big Brothers Big Sisters program provides one-on-one relationships with community volunteers. The agency also serves Cabell and Wayne counties in West Virginia; Boyd, Greenup, and Carter counties in Kentucky; and Lawrence County in Ohio. A primary goal is to form monitored matches between adult volunteer mentors (known as “Bigs”) and youths (called “Littles”), ages 5 through young adult.
Another annual Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Tri-State event to raise funds, awareness, and recruitment for the agency and its services is the Operation Santa’s Handlebars holiday bicycle giveaway for elementary and middle school students, produced in conjunction with the Serve First Foundation. Last year’s event was held at the South Charleston Memorial Ice Arena in mid-December, where more than 30 bicycles were bestowed to area youths.
For more information about Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Tri-State, go to www.bbbstristate.org or call the Charleston office at 304-394-4907.
