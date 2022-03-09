HUNTINGTON — The Big Green Scholarship Foundation has launched the And-1 Campaign, sponsored by Aaron Perkins with Movement Mortgage, to increase membership to help combat the rising cost of athletic scholarships.
The campaign centers around all current Big Green members recruiting at least one new member to join the Big Green. For every person that member recruits, they will receive an entry into a drawing to win one of five $1,000 cash prizes. Once the new member registers, they are then able to recruit new members to get their name in the drawing to win one of the cash prizes.
The promotion will end April 4. The goal of the campaign is to gain 500 new members in four weeks.
Membership to the Big Green starts at $60 annually or $5 per month.
The Big Green is the fundraising arm for Marshall University Athletics and serves as a vehicle for all charitable contributions to the department, teams and programs. It supports the more than 350 student-athletes at Marshall University by raising the funds necessary to provide athletic scholarships.
