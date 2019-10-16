SCOTT DEPOT — Big Lots will celebrate the grand opening of its newly remodeled store in Scott Depot on Saturday, Oct. 26.
This store will reflect a new format, which is part of a broader initiative to reposition the brand as a community retailer offering trustworthy value and friendly service, the company stated in a news release.
As part of the celebration, Big Lots will host a grand opening ribbon cutting ceremony at 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 26. The first 50 shoppers entering the store on Oct. 26 and Oct. 27 will receive a reusable shopping bag filled with tasty treats from Big Lots. In addition, the company will kick off a donation program benefiting Special Olympics West Virginia, a program which, through year-round sports training and competition, provides individuals with intellectual disabilities (some of whom also have physical disabilities) the chance to strengthen their character, develop their physical skills, demonstrate their courage, display their talents and fulfill their potential.
Big Lots will donate $5 to WV Special Olympics each time a BIG Rewards loyalty member redeems a reward at the Scott Depot store from Oct. 26 through Dec. 7.
“We are excited to introduce our new store format to Scott Depot,” Steve Haffer, senior vice president chief customer officer of Big Lots, said in the news release. “It brings to life our new brand traits and showcases our product assortments of affordable solutions in furniture, seasonal, home, food and consumables. We are also very proud to serve alongside the Scott Depot community with our support of Special Olympics West Virginia.”
The newly renovated store, located at 34 Great Teays Blvd., Scott Depot, will be a showcase for the continued roll out of a new store layout and design across all Big Lots stores, both in new builds as well as in redesigns at existing locations. Big Lots will host local dignitaries, representatives from Special Olympics West Virginia and other community guests at the ribbon cutting.
To learn more about Big Lots or set up an interview with a company representative, please contact Shannan Bunting, 312-493-0479.