What has more than 400 wheels, buckets of rain and the laughter of children unable to be home for the holidays? The 8th Annual Southern West Virginia Toy Ride for CAMC Women & Children’s Hospital. Area bikers gather at Daniel Boone Park on Saturday morning, Dec. 18, and travel down Kanawha Boulevard to deliver toys to CAMC Women & Children’s Hospital.

