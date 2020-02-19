CHARLESTON — A job is one of the best ways to ensure an ex-offender does not end up back in jail, studies show, but many West Virginians who have served their time struggle to find a job due to one factor: they don’t have a driver’s license.
The West Virginia Senate last week passed a bill to make it easier for some ex-offenders to regain their driver’s license. Senate Bill 678 waives any fees or fines associated with a person’s criminal conviction for the purpose of obtaining a driver’s license upon successful completion of the Getting Over Addicted Lifestyles Successfully Program, or G.O.A.L.S., the substance use disorder treatment program in the state’s regional jails.
“(This bill) accomplishes two things: No. 1, it helps us with our drug addiction problem that we have in this state and, No. 2, it helps empty out some of these (jails) that are becoming very overcrowded,” said Sen. Charles Clements, R-Wetzel, in support of the bill.
GOALS is an approximately six-month program started in the Western Regional Jail in early 2019 that teaches qualified inmates life skills and accountability, focusing on topics like criminal thinking, addictive thinking and relapse prevention. Successful completion means a reduced sentence, supervised release or some other form of alternative sentencing. Candidates are referred to the program by judges and must be non-violent offenders. The program complements the state drug court system.
The program is only operating in Western and the Northern Regional Jail in Moundsville, though judges from all over the state can refer inmates to those two programs. The end goal is to have the program in all 10 regional jails in the state.
At the end of 2019, according to the Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety, there had been 109 admissions to the program and 39 successful completions — meaning the offender did not end up re-offending or back in jail.
Sen. Charles Trump, R-Morgan, said one of the biggest barriers for GOALS graduates reported by program directors was the inability to obtain a driver’s license.
A 2007 Justice Department study found that among nearly 1,000 former prisoners interviewed about their post-release lives, 83% reported lacking a driver’s license, making it among their top-ranked needs. The Census Bureau reports that 86% of American workers drive to their jobs, and having a car and a license is often a prerequisite for finding and keeping a job, especially in places lacking widespread public transit, like West Virginia.
SB 678 specifies restitution cannot be waived. The bill now heads to the House of Delegates for consideration.