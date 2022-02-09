CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Senate is advancing a bill to require county boards of education to broadcast their meetings live online and archive those videos for the public.
The legislation, Senate Bill 493, also would bar these school boards from having online-only or teleconference-only meetings. In-person attendance would have to be allowed.
The bill also would require school boards to give the public an opportunity to speak. The Kanawha County Board of Education already often allows attendees to speak, as part of a section called “delegations,” but the bill would require this opportunity for input at every school board meeting across the state.
West Virginia School Board Association Executive Director Howard O’Cull said he’s gathering information on how the 55 county school boards have been operating their meetings and how they might currently be archiving videos. He said many just started livestreaming meetings online during the COVID-19 pandemic.
O’Cull said his association doesn’t have a stance on the bill.
While governing bodies like school boards are required to keep records of actions at their meetings, these typed “minutes” can be bare-bones. They can leave out presentations, deliberation and discussion that an archived video would provide.
The Senate itself livestreams its committee meetings and floor sessions, archives the videos on the Legislature’s website and allows in-person attendance. But members of the public must be invited by senators to speak during committee meetings, and only senators speak during floor sessions.
The Senate Education Committee passed the bill Tuesday. If the full Senate passes it, it will head to the House of Delegates.
The House also livestreams its committee meetings and floor sessions. But it livestreams only audio of the committee meetings. It also doesn’t archive recordings online with links for the public, as the bill would require school boards to do.
Its limited public speaking opportunities resemble the Senate’s approach to public input.
The state Board of Education, which also would be unaffected by the bill, allows the public to speak at meetings but provides audio-only livestreaming of meetings and doesn’t archive them for easy public access.
West Virginia state and local governing bodies began routinely livestreaming their meetings online or providing public access to teleconferences amid the pandemic. This allowed them to attempt to follow open meetings laws and provide transparency without spreading the virus.
Sometimes, there was no in-person option.
Even now, as the state has largely ditched pandemic restrictions, some meetings have continued to be online- or teleconference-only.
The Kanawha school board generally provides both in-person and livestreaming access, although the recordings aren’t archived. But, two weeks ago, it had a brief online-only meeting, after the school district sent out an email citing weather conditions.
Senate Bill 493’s lead sponsor is Sen. Rollan Roberts, R-Raleigh and vice chairman of Senate Education.
He said there were access issues in his own county, and in Loudoun County, Virginia. In Loudoun, heated school board meetings made national news.
“This bill kind of spells it out so that the parents, or whoever, that wants to hear and know what’s going on with their local board of education, they have access,” Roberts said.