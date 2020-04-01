Editor’s note: This piece was originally published as a guest editorial in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2004.
It all started with a small craving. The urge became greater, so I went to find my supplier. She was the one I had bought from for the past three or four years. She always came through. She had never let me down.
She was my rock.
Although others sold the same thing, she was my source.
After a few days of hoping I would see her around town, I caved in and pulled up in front of her house. I couldn’t help myself. As I knocked on the front door, I prayed someone was home.
Her brother answered the door. I explained that I was there to buy. He told me his sister wasn’t involved in that anymore. My throat felt dry. I couldn’t speak. I thanked the brother and left.
My wife told me she could buy from someone she knew at work, but that deal fell through.
I thought about asking my son if he knew anyone from his school that I could buy from, but I didn’t want him getting involved. If he became hooked like me, I’d never forgive myself.
Before the urge, it seemed like everyone I knew was selling it. Now, I searched my mind and could not come up with a single name of a person to whom I could go.
I thought of cruising neighborhoods where I knew there was a good chance it was being sold, but it wasn’t like someone would be standing on a corner, transacting business. I just wasn’t that lucky.
After about a week, the urge was so great, I couldn’t concentrate at work.
Someone turned me onto a phone number. I called immediately, but no one picked up, no answering machine, nothing. I called four more times that day, without a connection. The following day, the third time I tried, there was an answer.
My relief was immediate, but I had to be sure it was someone who was selling.
“Hello, you probably don’t know me,” I said, trying to keep my voice from trembling. “But someone said your kid was selling Girl Scout cookies this year. Is that right?”
She said “Yes,” and I don’t really remember much after that.
My 10 boxes of Thin Mints should be here, soon. So here I sit… waiting.