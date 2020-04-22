The lone astronaut wakes up from his state of suspended animation, and stretches. He pushes a few buttons and his morning cup of Tang appears from a wall console. He stands and stretches, and then walks with his breakfast drink to the huge observation post on the starboard side of his spacecraft.
Looking out into the vast reaches of outer space, he smiles at all that has been accomplished.
He is thinking that he represents Man, the most intelligent being in the galaxy. An entire solar system is lying out there, waiting to be used for his amusement.
He is Man, a human Earthling, whose magnificent brain has built a trillion-dollar space program.
Man, who invented all of this incredible technology to go to the farthest reaches of the galaxy, and beyond.
He is Man, who has risen, in just a few millennia, from drawing on the walls of caves, to all of this!
The arrogance/confidence is hard to control as he proudly processes the fact that he is on a technologically proficient piece of equipment, consistently boasting the most modern ideas ever conceived by mankind.
A vehicle that has taken him a million miles into space, and is now cruising at almost 800 miles per hour, tracking and charting planets that were yet to be discovered only a few hundred years ago.
Far from humble, he is boasting — even though there is not another single living organism within a light-year of his present location — that he is indeed, an Earthling, who is literally and figuratively master of the universe. Capable of thousands of untold and unimaginable adventures, the likes of which may never be seen again.
He sips his drink with the knowledge that, yes, he is beyond compare.
As he stares out into the far reaches of space, an asteroid blows by him at more than ten times the speed of his ship.
And it dawns on him, that he is Man ... whose greatest accomplishment just got surpassed — by a rock.
Stay humble, my friends.