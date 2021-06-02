Even with John Krasinski coming back to direct, the sequel to “A Quiet Place” was not anywhere as good. But, that is understandable, as the 2018 original was a very successful thriller.
The entire Abbott family cast returns intact, beginning with Emily Blunt (“Sicario,” “Edge of Tomorrow,” “Mary Poppins Returns”) as Evelyn, who by necessity has become harder and more self-sufficient. She is solid in the role, and as in the drug cops movie “Sicario,” manages to portray a character who stands toe-to-toe with any male actor/character on the set, yet maintaining her femininity throughout.
As husband, Lee, John Krasinski (“The Office,” “13 Hours,” “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan”) returns briefly, before (by necessity) being removed from this second film. (On a side note: you MUST see the original, first, or you will be lost, as this movie trips across things that are known only from the first movie.)
Millicent Simmonds (“Wonderstruck,” “This Close,” “Andi Mack”) has much more screen time here than in the original, and as the daughter, Regan, she is the heart and soul of this film.
Noah Jupe (“Honey Boy,” “Wonder,” “The Undoing”) as Marcus, also has a lot more to do in this installment, and although he is not featured as much as his (screen) sister, he does well with the limited (and somewhat boring) material his is given.
The (what was meant to be) spark of this second piece, is Cillian Murphy (“The Dark Knight,” “Cold Mountain,” “28 Days Later”) as Emmett, whose part is written with way too little background and/or energy, than what its intended purpose may have been.
Murphy does well with it, but his character is just way too “vanilla.” And even though Kasinski originally carried the rather subdued Alpha Male role far beyond what was written, in “A Quiet Place II,” this spot is too… quiet.
A very brief second tier performance by Djimon Hounsou (“Amistad,” “Blood Diamond,” “Black Panther”) as Man on Island, is also rather weak, although the actor tries hard to make a mark.
One bright spot (kudos to the director) is a segment that separates the characters and has each one doing the “s-l-o-w-l-y h-e w-a-l-k-s, s-t-e-p b-y s-t-e-p...” thing, while switching back-and-forth between incidents.
GREAT stuff!
The main problems with “A Quiet Place II” are that the plot is not all that solid (there is only so much tiptoeing through the forest, following bread crumbs (metaphorically), and it is also just like a dozen other post-apocalypse films in the last 20 years.
There is also what I call the “dark monster syndrome,” where the monster always appears in the darkness or semi-darkness. I realize that this hides a lot of (old school) zippers and mechanicals or (21st century) pixels and other graphics, but the difference between darkness for atmosphere and darkness for subterfuge, is pretty evident.
Make the monsters believable in daylight, or just throw Howard the Duck at us (now, THAT was a scary movie!).
“A Quiet Place II” is still a good movie, but the scares just aren’t there, like in the first one. The acting is good, and the plot is barely adequate, but the original idea and plotline were so good that we look for more.
But, the “more” that we want is something that scares us like the first one, makes us really care about the humans involved and something that leads us to a grand moment at the end.
Not too much to ask for.