While not a real fan of sports movies, nor much of a fan of films centered around recovery from addictions, “The Way Back” turned out to be a really decent movie for me to watch.
Director Gavin O’Connor (“The Accountant,” “Warrior,” “Jane Got a Gun”), who also co-wrote the script, brings a solid story about a former player who returns to his alma mater to coach his old basketball team.
Ben Affleck (“Good Will Hunting,” “Pearl Harbor,” “Argo”) star as Jack Cunningham, former basketball legend at his West Coast Catholic high school. He is recruited from his blue-collar job to coach a team of not-too-successful boys, after the original coach has a heart attack.
Pretty standard fodder for a “comeback” movie, and the rest of the movie is very by-the-book, as well. What makes this one above average is the performances of the cast.
Affleck does a great job, when given good material to work with, and in “The Way Back” he gives a very nice performance, filled with serious portrayals of alcoholism and of the misery of a lost loved one.
Backing him up, in smaller doses, is Janina Gavanvkar (“True Blood,” “The L Word,” “The Mysteries of Laura”) as his ex-wife, Angela. Her quiet sympathy stands out as though we were to expect more anger and shouting. An excellent portrayal.
In a Sancho Panza role, Al Madrigal (“About a Boy,” “Night School,” “The Daily Show”) is Dan, the intellectual assistant coach who stays the voice of reason, while never getting emotionally close to Affleck’s character.
As Jack’s sister, Beth, Michaela Watkins (“Saturday Night Live,” “Trophy Wife,” “The New Adventures of Old Christine”) makes the most of her limited stage time, and is noticed even though, technically, hers is a second-tier role.
This is not a “White Shadow” kind of movie, quite the opposite, in fact. The focus is on what the team does to remake the Coach and not the other way around. Although he does seem to help the boys grow as a team, they more than repay the favor by helping him grow through his sorrow.
All the boys on the team perform well, with Brandon Wilson, Will Ropp and Charles Lott Jr. showing the best acting chops, although everyone comes up well on the second tier.
“The Way Back” is heartwarming without being a tear-jerker, and pushes its point along, instead of pushing it in your face. It will never be mentioned in the same conversation as such greats as “The Lost Weekend” or “The Days of Wine and Roses,” but it is worth checking out.
On a side note, I saw it at Teays Valley Cinemas, but now that all movie theaters are closed due to COVID-19, many new releases are being offered for purchase on streaming platforms.