Finally, a scary movie that actually scared me! It’s been awhile since I have seen a movie that I can say that about.
Director Scott Cooper (“Crazy Heart,” “Out of the Furnace,” “Black Mass”) has a few hits under his belt, and with “Antlers” he can add another notch.
Making this familiar storyline interesting and frightening — with great performances from the cast and excellent CGI for the monster moments — Cooper has created something to be proud of.
Keri Russell (“Felicity,” “The Amerikans,” “Running Wilde”) heads up a nice cast as Julia Meadows, the heroine trying to save one of her students from an unknown (to her) lifestyle.
In doing so, she enlists the help of her brother, played by Jesse Plemons (“The Post,” “Black Mass,” “Fargo”). As Sheriff Paul Meadows, Plemons is either terrible for the part, OR his awkwardness and stutter-step performance is what the director wanted in his character. I suspect the latter. I have yet to see a bad performance by Clemons and he has stood out in everything that I have seen him in.
A young kid playing the part of a young kid (talk about method acting!), Jeremy T. Thomas (“Paradise Lost,” “Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors,” “The Righteous Gemstones”) does well as Lucas Weaver, a sixth-grader whose home life is sad and bewildering, made more so when the Boogeyman appears.
On the second tier, we have an underused Rory Cochrane (“Dazed and Confused,” “CSI: Miami,” “Hart’s War”) as Deputy Dan Lacroy, whose appearance is underwritten and who probably just took the role to pay some bills. He is worth more than this horror flick demands of him.
As usual, Graham Greene (“The Red Green Show,” “Wind River,” “Defiance”) stands out as Warren Stokes, former sheriff and native local who explains the stuff that the audience may have missed and/or the stuff that there was no time to film, but he is always a joy to watch, including here.
“Antlers” is definitely a horror movie to pay to go see in theaters, with your significant other snuggled close by, so that you can “share the scare.”
And scares there are!
From the “Boo!” in the shadows at the beginning, to the eventual “jumpouts” and transformations, everything is done as though the creature-feature staff really enjoy their work.
The “don’t go into the woods!” creepiness and the “what secrets does the family hide?” and all the other scenarios that have been done to death (pun intended), are done again here with much success.
Another plus is that this is not another sequel, prequel or reimagining. That is a GOOD thing.
Support your local big-screen establishment; they are taking safety precautions and there is never a crowd.