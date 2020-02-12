As an old man, I have no idea when the “Birds of Prey” crew first appeared. I did see that it was a “thing” on the small screen, back in 2002. As a fan of the old 1960s “Batman,” as well as the original “pulp” comic books, I am also fairly “up” on the modern graphic novel era/Christopher Nolan & Friends versions.
The appearance of Harley Quinn (specifically Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn) caught my attention in a couple of the recent “Batman movies” and also in “Suicide Squad.” Robbie (“The Wolf of Wall Street,” “Focus,” “Neighbours”) plays it as though she is really enjoying herself, and that makes it even more fun.
Director Cathy Yan (Dead Pigs”) brings us “Birds of Prey” with quite a bit of energy and a fairly entertaining storyline, although the first half of the movie is a bit slow and predictable.
As a kid growing up watching Adam West and Burt Ward fight their way through primary-colored sound balloons, I understood what “camp” meant, but not the definition. Still don’t.
But, what I did know then, and still know, is that the 1960s television “Batman” epitomized “camp.” I can think of nothing else that I can say, does.
Warren Beatty did pretty well with the idea in “Dick Tracy” (1990) and Robert Altman also had fun with it in “Popeye” (1980).
I say this, because the second half of “Birds of Prey” busts out in “camp” in all of its glory. Primary colors, seedy character play and locales, and lots of “Sok!” and “Pow!,” just without the cartoon sound balloons.
The second half definitely made up for the slower beginning, and then some. Don’t get me wrong, “Birds of Prey” is not going to be mentioned in any Oscars conversation, but it was a whole lot of fun.
In addition to Robbie, there was a cute group of female “characters” which included Rosie Perez (“White Men Can’t Jump,” “The Other Guys,” “Bounty Hunters”) as Detective Renee Montoya, the Good Gal of the bunch. Perez anchored the whole “we are the Good Guys” vibe.
Also included as minor-league super-heroines are Mary Elizabeth Winstead (“Passions,” “10 Cloverfield Lane,” “Fargo”) as Helena Bertinelli/The Huntress and Jurnee Smollett-Bell (“Friday Night Lights,” “Underground,” “True Blood”) as Dinah Lance/Black Canary, both of which I had never heard of, although Comics Nerds probably have held them in their hearts for years.
Both ladies are good in their roles, although their characters aren’t that well “fleshed out.”
As Cassandra Cain, Ella Jay Basco (“Grey’s Anatomy,” Teachers,” “Superior Donuts”) is the most unusual damsel in distress ever put on celluloid. Her character is hilarious, in short bursts, and makes us look at Pauline (as in “Perils of…”) and Nell (“Dudley Do-Right”) Fenwick as mere lightweights.
I would pay good money for a Cassandra Cain sequel.
Playing his signature “quirkiness,” Ewan McGregor (“Trainspotting,” “Big Fish,” “Angels & Demons”) really hams it up as the Head Bad Guy, Roman Sionis. It’s as though he wrote his own script, and like Robbie, seems to be channeling the silliness of the old 1960s show, right up to 2020.
On the second tier, we have Chris Messina (“The Mindy Project,” “Six Feet Under,” “Argo”) as Victor Zsasz, Sionis’s henchman. Messina has small bits in small scenes, but makes the most of them, even as his character has no backstory or proper motivation.
Like everything in “Birds of Prey,” his role is written and performed with the best of intentions. To have fun and to make the movie “fun.”
Purists may tear this movie apart, but I don’t think Yan had any intention of making this about a world of heroes, super or otherwise. This is a modern-day Robin Hood tale, where the Bad Gals with Hearts of Gold run amok.
Fun to watch, just don’t take it too seriously.