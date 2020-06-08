Rookie Director David S. F. Wilson is a special effects guy who comes from a video gaming background, so it’s no surprise that “Bloodshot” has way too much CGI action and way too little… everything else.
Based on a comic book character with a firmly entrenched series, you may not be familiar with it because it’s not from either of the Big Two (Marvel/DC), and also because the series is not THAT big (at least in the Geekless World).
Vin Diesel (“The Chronicles of Riddick,” “Fast & Furious” franchise, “XXX”) is Ray Garrison/Bloodshot, a special ops warrior, brought back to life as a bioengineered super body. The Vin guy sure knows how to stretch his acting chops.
As Bloodshot, Diesel spends the entire movie kicking butt and taking names. He does nothing with the names, but the two go together (some sort of union rules, of something).
The plot, here, is “hero fights, gets explained to, fights some more, discovers he can think for himself, fights some more, then fights for the last time, before kicking back.”
If it sounds familiar, it’s been done before… a LOT!!!
As this film’s eye candy, Eiza Gonzalez (“Baby Driver,” “Almost Thirty,” “Hobbs & Shaw”) stars as K.T., one of three other reconstructed super-soldiers that the mad scientist uses for his evil purposes.
Gonzalez is stunningly gorgeous, confident in her acting and is given enough to do, so as not to appear functionally useless, yet not enough to do, that she appears useful.
The scientist, played to the hilt (OK, played only just barely past the butt end of the sword) by Guy Pierce (“L.A. Confidential,” “Snowy River: The McGregor Saga,” “The Hurt Locker”) is such a stereotype, that his name should be Dr. Stereotype.
If he looks like he has played similar roles before, it’s because he HAS. “Iron Man 3” comes to mind.
On the second tier we have Lamorne Morris (“New Girl,” “Game Night,” “Barbershop: The Next Cut”) as Wilfred Wigans, computer genius and humorous good guy, who helps Bloodshot get things back in order.
Also on the second level are the other two super-soldiers played by Sam Heughan (“Outlander,” “A Princess for Christmas,” “The Spy Who Dumped me”) as Jimmy Dalton and Alex Hernandez (“The Son,” “Mafia III,” “Hemlock Grove”) as Tibbs. Both spend 99% of their screen time fighting, of which 99% of the fighting is CGI, and I’m no math whiz, but suffice to say, almost all you see of them is… not really them.
This movie was made for computer nerds, by computer nerds. It has now been out a few days, so it has undoubtedly been copied onto to computers, for… you know… nerds.
“Bloodshot” has an OK (but familiar) plot, OK (but predictable) acting and OK (but never-ending) action. This makes for an OK (but forgettable) movie.
