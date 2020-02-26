When is an animated movie NOT an animated movie?
When Animation (veteran) Director Chris Sanders (“How to Train Your Dragon,” “The Croods,” “Lilo & Stitch”) sets to the Big Screen his rendition of the Jack London classic and slides a digitized mutt in among live actors. That’s when.
While the animation occasionally gives off a slight “Polar Express” vibe, “Call of the Wild” still makes its way into a very clever tale that has enough emotion to make me (almost) tear up, something I haven’t done since watching Walt Disney’s “Old Yeller” as a child.
The story doesn’t try terribly hard to mark the entire trail of the original book, but it does give a nice plot line and some very enjoyable characters, especially the star, an animated beast named “Buck.”
Harrison Ford (“Star Wars” franchise, “Witness,” “Indiana Jones” franchise) stars as John Thornton, Alaskan recluse who wants nothing to do with his past life, or civilization in general, for that matter.
Ford cruises through his role, as though it is something that he has dreamed of doing for a long while, not knocking it out of the ballpark, but also, committing no errors.
Secondary to Ford and the animation is Omar Sy (“Jurassic World,” “Knock,” “Chocolat”) as Perrault and his wife, Francoise, played by Cara Gee (“Strange Empire,” “Empire of the Dirt,” “The Expanse”).
Sy does great in a role that gives more realism, because it shows that people from all over the world trickled into the Far North during the mid-19th century gold rush, not just your traditional Hollywood white prospectors.
His role does not have enough “meat” in it to fairly judge his performance, and the same can be said for Gee. Her native American/Inuit/Asian look also denotes realism — although, because of her beauty, it takes some imagination to believe she lived the rough-and-tumble life of the arctic gold rush.
Given the movie is set in the isolated no-mans-land of Northern Canada, the drawing pool for second-tier performance is pretty shallow.
A couple of “name” actors, Bradley Whitford (“The West Wing,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Trophy Wife”) as Judge Miller and Karen Gillan (“Jumanji” movies, “Dr. Who,” “Guardians of the Galaxy” franchise) as Mercedes, make all-too-brief appearances and, although recognizable, give far less pull than their marquee names deserve.
“Call of the Wild” is sentimental, without being syrupy, and the scenery, while not breathtaking, is beautiful (I suspect the director did not want to take away from the acting by slamming us with “Yes, the Yukon WAS gorgeous back then”).
All in all, though, the “heart” of this movie is the story of Buck and Thornton, done well by a thespian who has spent almost half a century interacting, onstage, with a Wookie.
I suspect that Ford, on set, tried to coax a Chewbacca “Awwwwwwgh!!!” from Buck from time to time.
This is a good movie, no matter what your age. Go see it on the Big Screen.