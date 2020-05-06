If you search for “The Sand Pebbles” on International Movie Data Base, you will find the movie categorized under “Adventure, Drama, Romance.” This is exactly what this film is. And is represents all three genres perfectly.
Director Robert Wise (“West Side Story,” “I Want To Live!,” “The Sound of Music”) takes a novel by Richard McKenna (who based the book on his own Naval exploits in 1930s China) and perfectly fits together an excellent cast and a crisp screenplay by television screenwriter Robert Anderson.
Steve McQueen (“The Blob,” “The Getaway,” “The Great Escape”) stars as Jake Holman, a career Navy man, an engineer, who is transferred to a small gunboat protecting American interests along the Yangtze River in war-torn China.
Candice Bergen (“Murphy Brown,” “Boston Legal,” “Carnal Knowledge”) is Shirley Eckert, a young teacher who is rescued by the USS San Pablo, and connects emotionally with McQueen’s character.
The romance is very muted, Jake torn between a Navy career and love. Shirley blinded by hero worship and a bland existence, slammed by Fabio-level heartbreak.
Richard Crenna (“Wait Until Dark,” “The Real McCoys,” “First Blood”) does an excellent job as Captain Collins, a by-the-book gunboat commander tasked with rescuing missionaries from the Chinese revolutionaries.
His portrayal is meant to be second-tier, but he rises above that level, even though his name fails to make top billing on the screen.
The adventure portion of this film consists of several scenarios, one being life aboard ship, circa 1920s. This is depicted with great accuracy by several second-tier players, chief among them, Sir Richard Attenborough (“Jurassic Park,” “The Great Escape,” “The Flight of the Phoenix”) as Frenchy, a lovesick and lonely guy, and Simon Oakland (“Kolchak: The Night Stalker,” “Bullitt,” “Psycho”) as Stawski, the drunken bully, always looking to start trouble whatever Port of Call he enters.
The Attenborough love story and Oakland’s barroom brawl attitude explodes when the depiction of shipboard life slows down.
Another shipboard distraction is “coolie” Po-han, played by Mako (“Conan the Barbarian,” “McHale’s Navy,” “Samurai Jack”), and his sensitive portrayal of a loyal indigenous citizen, stands out, even among great performances by the other background players.
For drama, the film relies on the Naval vessel’s conflict with Chinese Nationalist Revolution natives and the attempt to keep order in a nation on the brink of collapse.
Almost every scene in this movie is meant to keep you on the edge of your seat, waiting impatiently to see the outcome.
The film is about sailors, about history, and about that lift that a million young men get, when they see those recruiting posters advertising “Adventure.”
“The Sand Pebbles” was historically fitted as the only movie where McQueen was ever nominated for an Oscar.
Also, a bit of senseless trivia, while waiting for everything to fall into place for this movie, director Wise filled his free time by wandering off and making a movie that he didn’t really think would make it big — “The Sound of Music.”