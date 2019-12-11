Well, it’s good to see a Mark Ruffalo who doesn’t turn green halfway through the movie. I realize that this actor has made many non-Hulk films over the past 30 years, quite a few of them very good, but, for me at least, I always associate him with Bruce Banner.
In “Dark Waters,” Ruffalo (“Avengers” movies, “Windtalkers,” “Shutter Island”) stars as lawyer Robert Bilott, who takes on Dupont in this “based on a true story” story. And he does very well with it.
Director Todd Haynes (“Far From Heaven,” “Safe,” “Poison”) does really well with keeping the pace moving, especially in a “lawyer” movie, without dead bodies and femme fatales. As a matter of fact, he keeps this movie just about as interesting as it can get, throughout the whole show.
As his wife, Sarah, Anne Hathaway (“Les Misérables,” “Get Smart,” “The Princess Diaries”) shines, even as a lesser player. Without stunting anyone else’s growth, her performance is almost perfect.
Tim Robbins (“Bull Durham,” “The Shawshank Redemption,” “I.Q.”) has played some very oddball characters but as senior law partner, Tom Terp, he plays it straight and makes a darn good straight man. Although, a couple of times, during his serious conversations I keep expecting him to crack up and say something humorous.
Bill Pullman (“Independence Day,” “1600 Penn,” “Spaceballs”) plays Harry Deitzler (yes, local West Virginia lawyer, Harry Deitzler) and seems to ham it up more than the rest of the cast. With the local controversy about this movie making West Virginians look bad, his character is the only one that I would call the director out on.
With Bill Camp (“Lawless,” “12 Years a Slave,” “Damages”) as Wilbur Tennant, he appears no more a stereotype than characters in other movies, although his older redneck, farm-boy posture and speech may look a bit demeaning to some, it’s how some of us act and talk.
The only other “bad look” that this movie may give to the Mountain State, is a couple of the “drive through town” scenes, where the number of eyes outnumber the quantity of teeth.
This movie is no worse than me joking about it in print.
“Dark Waters” is a really good procedural legal movie, with just enough action and suspense to keep you interested in the characters and the storyline. This is hard to do, without distancing reality from fiction, but Haynes does it well.
Without the controversy, locally, this film would not have done nearly as well (possibly the reason the “controversy” exists), but because of it, it enabled more people to catch a really good film about Big Business vs “the little people.”
While the movie appears to show a realistic story, it seems to go out of its way to show all sides in the best possible light, even the villains. The “Law Firm with a Heart of Gold,” that up until this turn of events, was representing these same big businesses, and the chemical conglomerate whose CEO bows his head when the company’s willful negligence is revealed, seem a bit too “Hollywood,” but I could be wrong.
“Dark Waters” is about David & Goliath. It is about the harm that faceless, heartless corporations do to flesh-and-bone citizens, and makes you wonder what possible harm is being done with the simple day-to-day conveniences that we now enjoy.
Now, that’s entertainment…