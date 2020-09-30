German Director Derrick Borte (“American Dreamer,” “Dark Across the Stars,” “H8RZ”) shares with us a simple little tale of a highly unstable man, who has nothing to lose.
Russell Crowe (“Gladiator,” “A Beautiful Mind,” “L.A. Confidential”) stars as the Man. The movie opens with a short history of him, by way of a horrific incident with no name, location or time stamp, and then we move to the present.
The present is Caren Pistorius (“Mortal Engines,” “The Light Between Oceans,” “Slow West”) as hectic, busy mother Rachel who is buzzing through her Millennial life with teenage son, Kyle, as well as her younger brother, Fred.
She is shown as a bit over-stereotypical, complete with driving a Volvo and private school for her son. Although this does seem like overdoing things, it places her well as the clueless victim of sudden violence that is the center of this film.
The fact that the loss of her cell phone leaves her adrift in a sea of helplessness, even as she swims in a metropolitan cityscape, kind of proves the director’s point.
This movie is modern day techno-slavery vs. animal savagery.
As son, Kyle, Gabriel Bateman (“American Gothic,” “Child’s Play,” “The Dangerous Book of Boys”) plays most of his role with the perfect amount of reliance on Mom, and maybe a gaping lack of awareness as to what the outside world is like.
He seems to have been sheltered a bit too much from the middle class, and could not be a social networking kid and still have that much naivety.
There are a lot of gaps in reality (especially in reactions to events) here, but just as you block out 16-bullet six-guns in Westerns, and barroom brawls without bruises in action flicks, it is OK to ignore these faux pas because the rest of the movie is just that good.
Second-tier players are few, but a couple stand out, especially Jimmi Simpson (“Late Show with David Letterman,” “Date Night,” “Breakout Kings”) as Andy, the guy friend who unknowingly encounters the psycho character in a diner. Simpson is the perfect innocent foil, whose blind unawareness makes for emotional fare in this modern horror film.
Austin P. McKenzie (“When We Rise,” “Conrad and Michelle,” “Late Night with Seth Myers”), as Rachel’s brother, Fred, gives a good, although very short performance.
This is a nice story about a man well beyond his breaking point and a lady who makes one minor mistake that we have ALL done, only to see all Hades break loose.
The story is very well played with nice performances, excellent action scenes and a fine sense of dread and terror throughout.
I suggest everyone who wishes to, get back out to their local cinemas and have some socially distanced fun.