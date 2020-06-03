After almost 10 weeks of home cooking, the State of West Virginia has finally given me permission to once again pursue my post-retirement passion: eating out in a “sit-down” restaurant.
Relaxing in complete repose, with no more “only have a half-hour for lunch” or “if the staff meeting ends before noon, I can squeeze in a bite before my 1 o’clock appointment”; for over five decades, I have dreamed of this, only to be stomach-blocked by a germ.
Stopping at one of my favorite Putnam County eateries, I pull into a parking lot with several vehicles, which, pre-COVID-19 would seem like a slow day, but, even with today’s travel ban lifted, it is probably considered brisk traffic to the customer-starved owners and employees.
At first sight, the inside is like looking upon a football field before the game. Miles of free space where once sat families of 10, with screaming children and loud talk of “Are you gonna finish that?”
Now, I see 50% of the tables removed and every other booth roped off with “crime scene tape.” I guess it is too early for places to have fun with the effect, buying custom-made wording, such as “Reserved for Andrew Zimmern” or “Crime Scene — Smothered Chicken.”
After being seated by someone who looks like The Lone Hostess, my server, appearing ready to perform an appendectomy (mask, gloves and the whole bit), brings me a disposable menu (get used to the word “disposable,” folks) and asks for my choice of beverage.
I suppose the wait staff at most restaurants now have a new appreciation for the fact that their jobs are not as essential as once thought, and realize that (at least for those who give good service and receive good tips) their income is dependent upon repeat business by satisfied customers.
Personally speaking, I love getting waited on hand-and-foot, and consider myself a (moderately) above-average tipper.
My server, Dr. Kildare, brought my Coke in a to-go cup (at least they did not charge for refills, of which I drink several) and plastic tableware, and took my usual order of Tilapia (Spanish for “salmon from the wrong side of the stream”) and vegetables.
Delivered to me on a disposable (again?) aluminum pie plate, I looked over my shoulder, to make sure Soupy Sales was nowhere in sight. It was as though I was dining at Chez Birdseye.
The food was delicious, although trying to cut steamed broccoli with a spork was blood-pressure heightening, and I can only image going at a ribeye with plastic utensils.
With the loss of real China and cutlery, I was saddened by the job lost by the dishwasher, but soon learn that he has merely been laterally moved to “dumpster boy,” taking every emptied table/booth’s refuse directly to the Waste Management bunker.
All in all, it was still an enjoyable experience — a bit weird — but no less so than eating “Home Wreckers” out of a school bus at Hillbilly Hot Dogs. Epicurean Snob, I am not.
(While vacationing in the Great Southwest, I once ate at a roadside diner that had an automatic 15% gratuity…for the Health Inspector!)
Even as I write this, I am sitting at Bob Evans, preparing to enjoy my second COVID-meal experience, watching a septuagenarian couple acting as giddy as teenagers, giggling over the changes.
Bon Appetit…