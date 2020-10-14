I’m still not quite sure what type of movie “Infidel” is supposed to be.
For an action/adventure flick, it is a little too realistic (read “slow”), and with all of the Christian vs. Muslim overtones, it almost seems like a religious movie. Add to this the fact that actors involved have quite a few faith-based movies on their resumes.
Director Cyrus Nowrasteh (“The Stoning of Soraya M.,” “The Island”), of Middle Eastern ancestry as well, also wrote the script, and the strain between the two religions ALMOST seems subliminally “preachy.”
After watching Jim Caviezel as a badass former government spook in “Person of Interest,” I couldn’t wait for his meek character here to bust out like a Stallone or Norris.
Caviezel (“Person of Interest,” “The Passion of the Christ,” “Escape Plan”) is the star, here, and as Doug Rawlins plays a part that is equal parts quiet and mild, but with inner toughness that makes for a good character.
As his wife, Liz, Claudia Karvan (“The Secret Life of Us,” “Spirited,” “Love, My Way”) leaves us hanging, also, with the initial hints of CIA experience. The part where she shows off her killer attitude, is a definite pump up.
On the bad guy side, we have Hal Ozsan (“Dawson’s Creek,” “90210,” “The Blacklist”) as Ramzi, the Hezbollah player, who plays Doug’s tormentor, while Aly Kassem (“Exterior/Night,” “Asham,” “New Year”) as Javid, is more the wounded party in this game of thrones.
Both do well, although neither character is fleshed out enough to suit me.
A small second-tier role is given by Stelio Savante (“Ugly Betty,” “Running for Grace,” “Bernie the Dolphin”) as Pierre Barthes, who helps with couple from the inside, and every minute on stage, for him, is serious business.
Watch for him to get big (in Movieland) in a hurry.
“Infidel” is nothing like I thought it would be, maybe because my expectations ran in a different direction. It is a good movie, and I don’t think I wasted my money (well, almost) but most will be a bit disappointed in this film, unless you go see it because you are a devoted fan of any of the stars.
At any rate, try to get out and see a movie, as it was originally intended, on a BIG screen. There are virtually (no pun intended) no crowds to speak of, and appropriate pandemic countermeasures are being used.
