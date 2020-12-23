“Fatale” is a pretty slick action/mystery movie with a great cast.
Director Deon Taylor (“Meet the Blacks,” “Black and Blue,” “The Intruder”) shows us a world of wealth not dominated by power (unusual plotline for today’s times), where the rich are close to normal and as such, can become involved in normal things, such as infidelity and murder.
Michael Ealy (“Barbershop,” “Sleeper Cell,” “Common Law”) stars as Derrick Tyler, wealthy sports agent who becomes involved with a one-night stand in Vegas.
After a crime is committed, the players begin to move throughout the film and the mystery of the who and why is not revealed until the end, as the movie gods intended.
The viewer MAY figure it out earlier, but no one can ever be sure.
The cast is very well selected, with Hilary Swank (“Boys Don’t Cry,” “Million Dollar Baby,” “Insomnia”) as Det. Valerie Quinlan, who investigates the initial crime, before becoming more involved in both her own dilemma and also the crimes at hand.
As Mrs. Tyler, Damaris Lewis (“BlacKkKlansman,” “Pose,” “The Rewrite”) is beautiful and a bit mysterious, which leads her husband to question her motives, especially after he is manipulated by other players.
Mike Coulter (“The Good Wife,” “Luke Cage,” “Evil”) is Rafe, friend and business partner, who also seems to have his own agenda. None of Coulter’s appearances demand his presence, and yet, he almost steals each scene.
On the second tier, veteran television actor Danny Pino (“Cold Case,” “Mayans M.C.,” “Law & Order: SVU”) is Carter Haywood, and has a juicy role that should make his screen time more plentiful, but doesn’t.
“Fatale” moves along well, and shows some very glamorous toys and locations.
The dialogue is probably its weakest point, but the plot is solid and the mystery is key, with the director never quite letting the cat out of the bag.
This movie would stand up well, in an ordinary year, and in the 2020 “what-the- heck-is happening?” times, it is well worth seeing.
Teays Valley Cinemas is practicing safe distancing and mask adherence, so let’s all go to the movies!
Billy Summers is a freelance photographer who also reviews films for the Putnam Herald. He can be reached at summers855 @yahoo.com.