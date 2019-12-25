Everywhere you look, all you hear (does that phrase ever make sense?) is “It wasn’t near as bad as I heard it was.”
This makes more sense than you know, because the final movie is, for “The Faithful,” a huge disappointment. For the rest of us, it is a nice (although too long) action/adventure story with modern swashbuckling and enough romance and intrigue to please any emotional viewer.
Yes, for the Star Wars fanatics, who were expecting something akin to the Rapture, Chapter Nine was nothing near Michael Corleone wrapping up all of the “Family Business” to end the show.
Although, a few familial surprises throughout, the movie ended with… just an ending.
“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” the final installment of what George Lucas envisioned as his opus, is now with us, and Director J. J. Abrams (“Super 8,” a couple of “Star Trek” movies, a couple of “Star Wars” movies) has given us an end to this gigantic world (actually galaxy) far, far away.
As far as casting, it was “the usual suspects.”
Daisy Ridley (“Murder on the Orient Express,” “Scrawl,” “Ophelia”) as Rey, John Boyega (“24: Live Another Day,” “Pacific Rim: Uprising,” “Detroit”) as Finn and Oscar Isaac (“Ex Machina,” “Annihilation,” “A Most Violent Year”) as Poe Dameron, subliminally replicating the original trio of young adventurers.
While Adam Driver (“Logan Lucky,” “Girls,” “BlackkKlansman”) returns as Kylo Ren, Darth Vader incarnate.
We also had reappearances (some real, some celestial) of the original players, including Carrie Fisher (“The Blues Brothers,” “Family Guy,” “Hannah and her Sisters”) as Leia Organa and Mark Hamill (“Corvette Summer,” “The Big Red One,” “Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back”) as Luke Skywalker, among others.
I likened this film as a modern Buck Rogers/Flash Gordon show, one of a series of what came to be semi-cliff hangers, some of which, viewers wished were simply lynched.
There is not a lot of stuff (if you are not a fanatic) that really makes this more than a good “Space Adventure,” the plot was too over-complicated, the CGI, too ordinary and the romance (era/location, not sex) of the entire piece, was missed by a mile.
The first Star Wars movie took us into bizarre worlds not seen outside of the pages of pulp science fiction magazines like “Galaxy,” “Astounding Science Fiction” and “Analog,” and books by Edgar Rice Burroughs and Isaac Asimov.
The last Star Wars takes place almost entirely in space ships and in very earthly locations.
Apparently, the Evil Empire is now more interested in self-rejuvenation, than conquering other worlds.
I don’t really want to give anything away, if you haven’t seen it yet, and even if you go see the movie after reading this review, I don’t want you saying, “It wasn’t near as bad as Billy said it was…”