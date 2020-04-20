West Virginia author Davis Grubb is probably best known for writing “The Night of the Hunter,” which Charles Laughton turned into a legendary motion picture starring Shelley Winters and Robert Mitchum. Laughton’s only directorial effort, by the way.
But, a lesser-known adaptation of a Grubb novel came out in 1971 and was a sleeper hit for director Andrew V. McLaglen (“Hellfighters,” “The Wild Geese,” “The Undefeated”). Although standard fare for movie goers at the time, I think that “Fools’ Parade” is a wonderful film that deserves more credit that it received at the time.
It was almost Disneyesque in its simplicity and innocence, with the star, James Stewart (“Rear Window,” “Harvey,” “It’s a Wonderful Life”) setting the pace, and a cast of very capable character actors following through with a rich story, set in depression-era America.
As Mattie Appleyard, Stewart is released from prison with a supply of cash that he had diligently saved while working in the prison’s industry for 40 years. Its value is only increased by the fact that he is set free right in the middle of the cash-poor Great Depression.
As he makes his way toward his hometown of Glory, he is pursued by a murderous pair, portrayed by George Kennedy and Robert Donner.
Kennedy (“Cool Hand Luke,” “Airport,” “The Naked Gun”) stars as Doc Council, an evil prison official who is very resentful that a prisoner can possess a great deal of cash, while he must barely get by.
Robert Donner (“Cool Hand Luke,” “High Plains Drifter,” “Falcon Quest”) who is most recognizable as the “Mork & Mindy” nut case, Exidor, and in this movie, shows he has great chops as the subservient prison guard, Willis Hubbard, always awaiting the marching orders being barked by Doc Council.
Along with Stewart, on the good guy side, we have Lee Cottrill, played by Strother Martin (“The Wild Bunch,” “Cool Hand Luke,” “Hard Times) who does great as a second banana, playing stupid Barney Fife to Stewart’s level-headed Andy.
For eye candy, there is Ann Baxter (“All About Eve,” “Hotel,” “Carnival Story”) as Cleo, the traditional “hooker with a heart of gold” character; she is a lot of fun, even though only a small part of the plot.
As Johnny Jesus, Kurt Russell (“Escape from New York,” “Tango & Cash,” “Captain Ron”) arrives as a secondary plot device, teaming with Stewart and Martin as they muddle their way through 1930’s West Virginia, avoiding the persistent Kennedy.
This is Great Depression-era West Virginia, portrayed not like Laughton’s dark, stylistic masterpiece, but much like a light-hearted Disney adventure, seeming doubly so, when you watch Disney favorite Russell in one of his first adult performances.
As West Virginians, you may notice many nods to the Mountain State, from shots of the state penitentiary at Moundsville (where the movie was filmed), to references and Ohio River scenes, traveling down along Route 2, from the northern part of the state, all the way to the southern coal fields.
“Fool’s Parade” is really just a “grown up” adventure of Tom Sawyer characters, in a setting that is very familiar to most of us Mountaineers. For that reason alone, well worth hunting down and watching.