One of my favorite movies about my beloved Marine Corps was the 1987 film, “Full Metal Jacket,” based upon the novel, “The Short Timers” (a great book, also) by Gustav Hasford (who helped write the movie).
Directed by Stanley Kubrick (“A Clockwork Orange,” “2001: A Space Odyssey,” “The Shining”), “Full Metal Jacket” is actually two stories in one; the first a very realistic depiction of Marine boot camp, and the tragic fate of a “non-hacker” played magnificently by Vincent D’Onofrio (“Law & Order: Criminal Intent,” “Men in Black,” “Mystic Pizza”).
As Pvt. Pyle (everyone has a nickname, here), D’Onofrio gives an Oscar-winning performance (no, he was not even nominated), as a sympathetic-turned-pathetic recruit, and is one of those performances which is probably studied in many acting classes.
R. Lee Ermey (“Cracker: Mind Over Matter,” “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning,” “Switchback”) made his theatrical bones in this movie as Gunnery Sergeant Hartman. A real-life former USMC Drill Instructor, Ermey brought such realism to the role that he was nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor.
The narrator (and star) is Matthew Modine (“Weeds,” “Pacific Heights,” “Streamers”) as Joker, who portrays perfectly, exactly what he is supposed to be. An intelligent, cynical young man, who sees humor amidst all of the calamity and chaos of Parris Island and Vietnam, alike.
This brings up the second half of the movie, Marines in Vietnam. Specifically, the Battle of Hue in the middle of the Tet offensive, one of the bloodiest battles of the war.
Portrayed with brutal accuracy and bloody dialogue and scenery, the combat scenes and attitudes of the grunts make for compelling Hollywood material, due to great second-tier performances.
Adam Baldwin (“My Bodyguard,” “Chuck,” “The Last Ship”) stars as Animal Mother, a quiet, though macho machine gunner, who seems emotionless, although you can see through his dead eyes that there is more to him than meets the eye.
Veteran small-screen and voice actor Dorian Harewood (“China Beach,” “Assault on Precinct 13,” “Sudden Death”) plays Eightball, and like all of his 40-plus years of small roles (including big-screen), he stands out in every scene.
Little known actor Arliss Howard (“The Time Traveler’s Wife,” “The Lost World: Jurassic Park,” “Moneyball”) stars as Cowboy, whose voice and southern charm makes for the classic “good ol’ boy” soldier that is a prerequisite in every war picture.
Based upon one of the best books to come out of the Vietnam War era, “Full Metal Jacket” is a non-Blockbuster that a legendary director takes to the next level.
I’ll use the corny adage, “If you only see ONE Vietnam War movie this year, make it THIS one!!!”
Note: Although the Teays Valley Cinemas is now open, the new movies aren’t coming out yet — but the theater is showing classics like (this week) “Goonies,” “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” “Footloose” and “Grease,” which are fun to watch, once again, on the big screen.