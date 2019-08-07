Stuntman-turned-Director David Leitch ("Deadpool 2," "Atomic Blonde") continues the fun franchise of Fast & Furious with a run-of-the-mill action adventure with standard, albeit well-done adrenaline rush action.
It is telling that the Powers That Be had to place "Fast & Furious Presents" in the title to remind viewers of the original movies that birthed this concept.
This "Hobbs & Shaw" episode still has a strong emphasis on "family," but (almost) gone is the street rod subplot. Only a quick (and gentle) insert of custom and/or chopped automobiles can be seen throughout the movie, and even then, most of it seems a little "forced."
For the "family" vibe, we have co-star Dwayne Johnson ("The Mummy Returns," "San Andreas," "Pain and Gain") as Luke Hobbs, returning to Samoa and mending fences with his old tribe; although it's family, it also, literally, is a tribe.
And the damsel in distress here, Vanessa Kirby ("The Crown," "The Frankenstein Chronicles," "Jupiter Ascending") as Hattie Shaw, the sister of Deckard Shaw, again co-starring Jason Statham ("The Transporter," "The Expendables," "Lock, Stock & Two Smoking Barrels").
The duo-family dynamic is OK, but could just as easily have been "old Army buddies" or "former kindergarten classmates."
Plodding around with seasoned stars, Kirby sometimes seems a little lost, even with the five percentage points being given for being the lone female amongst all of the testosterone in this obviously "manly man" movie.
For a head bad guy, Idris Elba ("Pacific Rim," "The Wire," "American Gangster") is perfect for the part as Brixton Lore, a bit of a cyborg, but always seeming way too human. Always a major presence on screen, here he is almost dominating over the two stars.
We also have a couple of second-tier players who do well as Hobbs' relatives.
As Jonah, Hobbs' estranged brother, Cliff Curtis ("Fear the Walking Dead," "Training Day," "Trauma") does not have a very large role, but does stand out in his performance, while Lori Pelenise Tuisano ("Fun Size," "That Crazy Little Thing," "My Uncle") as Hobbs mother, Sefina is a classic Polynesian princess with an always smiling soul.
Tuisano's character could probably swing an entire movie.
Numerous brief cameos by Ryan Reynolds and Kevin Hart hint at further sequels with the pair appearing more prominently, and Helen Mirren also makes an appearance as Shaw's mother.
"Hobbs & Shaw" abandons a lot of the backstory of the original "Fast & Furious" franchise, and turns out to be a fair-to-middling action flick. The South Sea island portion brings something fairly new to a semi-comedy/adventure story, but the standard "auto-combat/chase in an old abandoned power plant" is way too ordinary for the star power of Johnson & Statham.
This could have just as easily been a "Chuck Norris/ Mark Wahlberg" or a "Stallone/Gibson" movie, or any other "buddy picture' pairing for that matter.
Whether a stand-alone feature or a continuation of a franchise, "Hobbs & Shaw" is merely vanilla action/adventure fare with no real originality.
