Many great movies start with a great book, and the Elmore Leonard western novel, “Hombre,” is one of those novels. Although not considered a “cowboy” writer like Louis L’Amour or Zane Grey, he (and “Lonesome Dove” author Larry McMurtry) still portray their cowboys accurately and with as much suspense and adventure as any dime-store novelist from the 1870s to modern times.
In the motion picture version of “Hombre,” director Martin Ritt (“The Spy Who Came in from the Cold,” “Norma Rae,” “Conrack”) gives us a low-key “shoot ’em up” that is entertaining and suspenseful (to a degree).
In his third outing with director Ritt, Paul Newman (“Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid,” “The Sting,” “The Hustler”) stars as John Russell, a white man raised by the Apaches, who becomes entangled with a stagecoach full of characters, each with stories of their own.
Martin Balsam (“A Thousand Clowns,” “Psycho,” “12 Angry Men”) is Henry Mendez, friend of Russell, who drives the stage full of citizens, a stage personally contracted by Dr. Alex Favor.
It turns out that Favor, played by Fredric Marsh (“Inherit the Wind,” “Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde,” “The Best Years of Our Lives”) and his wife, are involved in more than meets the eye.
Scream queen-turned-soap opera star, Barbara Rush (“When Worlds Collide,” “It Came From Outer Space,” “All My Children”) is Audra Favor, and has little more to do than act snooty and then turn to her “victim” vibe, but she still stands out in this ensemble movie.
As the Boss Bad Guy, Richard Boone (“Have Gun — Will Travel,” “Big Jake,” “The Shootist”) reverts to type as Cicero Grimes, and is the second-most heartless character (after Russell) in this movie. He is basically his “Paladin” character on the bad guy side, but does much better in his movies with John Wayne.
On the second tier, the perennial Mexican Bandito, Frank Silvera (“The High Chaparral,” “Viva Zapata!,” “Toys in the Attic”) plays (to my amazement) the Mexican Bandit. As usual, he has some of the best lines and pulls them off as though he thinks he should have top billing in this movie.
This actor is a prize, in any role, but especially in his Westerns.
“Hombre,” in a lot of ways, is your standard 60s Western, but it is also several cuts above the regular cowboy movies. The scenery is well selected, the characters are “fleshed out” well, and the whole story line directs you to Newman’s character, not to the crime itself.
This movie is my second favorite Western (behind “Shane”) and is a must-see for any fans of old cowboy movies…
It’s not hard to find, as it is among the most highly rated Westerns of the last half of the 20th Century. Hunt it down and find out why.