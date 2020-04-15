If you have never seen a “B” movie (especially a horror film) on a drive-in movie screen, you missed out. To relax in a familiar place (the family car) while being scared to death, even though your parents were right there with you, was something no “slasher” movie can ever duplicate.
One of the best films of this type came out in 1964 — a black-and-white thriller titled “Lady in a Cage” — and was what would now be considered a home-invasion horror movie. Back then, it was just known as a “shocker.”
Director Walter Grauman (“The Fugitive,” “Barnaby Jones,” “The Untouchables”) helmed television shows all the way from 1950’s “Steve Canton” to “Murder She Wrote” in the ’90s, while occasionally jumping onto the big screen.
“Lady in a Cage” was his best.
With star Olivia de Havilland (“Hush … Hush, Sweet Charlotte,” “Gone with the Wind,” “The Snake Pit”) as Cornelia Hilyard pitted against a young James Caan (“The Godfather,” “Cinderella Liberty,” “Misery”) as Randall O’Connell (in his first starring role), this extremely creepy movie would turn into classic horror for the ages.
In 1964, it was just another drive-in “B” movie.
The movie is about a temporarily disabled lady (de Havilland) who has an elevator installed in her house, which is invaded by a gang of psychos, led by Caan’s character.
With a small cast of incredibly talented actors, including Jeff Corey (“The Cincinnati Kid,” “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid,” “Little Big Man”) as wino George Brady, the quintet terrorizes de Havilland, who is trapped in the elevator (i.e. “cage”).
Caan does well here, but has not enough experience to really steal the show.
A very talented, veteran character actor, Corey is one of those who probably appeared, at least once, on an episode of every television show in the last half of the 20th century.
Ann Southern (“The Ann Southern Show,” “A Letter to Three Wives,” “The Lucy Show”) stars as Sade, a has-been barfly, a pathetic creature in the middle of a group of very pathetic lunatics.
As Essie, Rafael Campos (“Rhoda,” “Centennial,” “St. Elsewhere”) is an extremely disturbed young follower of Caan’s leader, and he is so intense in his scenes that you almost push back against your seat, just to get further away from him.
Jennifer Billingsley (“General Hospital,” “White Lightning,” “The Thirsty Dead”) is the final gang member, as Elaine, an exhibitionist who flaunts her sexiness, believing it makes her more enticing. It actually only makes her creepier.
“Lady in a Cage” turns a lot of the standard plot devices for horror on its ear, things like the fact that you have to be in a secluded location to fear being unable to escape. In this movie, the victim is only the distance of a front yard away from normal civilization.
Also, the intensity of the violence, here, is massive, even against today’s reliance upon blood and gore, to make the audience scared. Even in black and white, the violence here is almost too hard to take.
Which brings up a hot tip: DO NOT watch any trailers for this movie; just trust me that it’s really good. A couple of the previews give away a “thing” at the end of the movie, that could spoil the effect of that entire scene. Just trust me.
This movie is in my personal “Top Three Scary Flicks of All Time,” and it may even be Numero Ono.
You can find it on YouTube and other movie sites.
Watch it with someone you love (or, at least, someone you want snuggling against you).