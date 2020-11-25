Director Thomas Bazucha (“Monte Carlo,” “The Family Stone,” “The Big Eden”), who also wrote the screenplay (based on the novel by Larry Watson), comes out with a small-scale thriller, starring some big-name talent.
“Let Him Go” is a little bit beneath the star power of Lane and Costner, but, for whatever reason, I’m glad they signed on.
Diane Lane (“Unfaithful,” “Under the Tuscan Sun,” “Lonesome Dove”) stars as Margaret Blackledge, a grandma with the granny gene dominant, while Kevin Costner (“The Bodyguard,” “The Postman,” “The Untouchables”) is her husband George, a calmer, more laidback cowboy.
I say “cowboy,” because this movie plays out in the New West, which is 1960s Montana and North Dakota (the book, itself, is set in the early 1950s). With George as a retired sheriff (think Longmire, 50 years ago), the plot is to get back in contact with their grandson, who has been legally taken away due to a remarriage of their dead son’s wife.
The story is set in the ‘60s, in order to forgive a lot of 2020s politically correct things that were acceptable back then. Ten years ago they could have just made the movie, but nowadays, it has to be visually explained to the audience.
The film plays out much like a drama, until we meet Blanche Weboy, played well by Lesley Manville (“The Crown,” Maleficent,” “Phantom Thread”). Then we start to see twisted violence for twisted violence’s sake. Manville does the cruel matriarch thing very well (like Victoria Barkley with a sadistic side) and that’s when things get violent.
Actually, the twisted events get started with the introduction of Jeffrey Donavan (“Burn Notice,” “Sicario: Day of the Soldado,” “Shut Eye”) as Uncle Bill Weboy, who seems to relish his role, as he seems just two steps away from picking up a chainsaw and starting his own horror franchise.
He is perfect for his role and steals scene after scene with it.
The “normal” scenes are helped along with great parts by BooBoo Stewart (“The Twilight Saga,” “White Frog,” “Bad Company”) as Native American Peter Dragswolf, and, to a lesser extent, Kayla Carter (“Godless,” “Mrs. America,” “Private Life”) as Lorna Blackledge, the battered wife.
The Peter Dragswolf character is well-written and Stewart does a great job of nailing it.
Carter, as Lorna, also does great playing the inwardly horrified victim, trying to keep sane in an insane situation.
Everyone, here, plays well with others, but it is Lane and Costner who make the great dialogue and the excellent pacing into a better-than-average thriller. Director Bazucha gives us a rich blend of sad situations, mixed with torment and suspense.
The whole movie will keep you engaged, even knowing, pretty much, how it will end. And, that is the mark of any great thriller.
On a side note, you will really enjoy the beautiful scenery, which was actually filmed in Canada.
