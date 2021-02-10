Director John Lee Hancock (“The Blind Side,” “The Rookie,” “Saving Mr. Banks”), who also wrote the script, has given us “The Little Things,” a pretty standard whodunit involving your everyday Hollywood insane serial killer, played excellently by Jared Leto.
In fact, Leto (“Dallas Buyers Club,” “Switchback,” “My So-Called Life”) as Albert Sparma, is simply the best part of this movie. His portrayal of a homicide suspect is just creepy enough to make this movie worth watching.
The two leads — Denzel Washington and Remi Malek — do well, but their characters are just not fleshed out enough.
Veteran star Washington (“Training Day,” “Glory,” “Unstoppable”) as Joe Deacon, plays his role well as the older, experienced law enforcement officer, but he is just not able to put enough intensity into his personality, as he is using his usual low-key, smooth-talking demeanor which has served him well throughout his career.
Whether his idea or the director’s, it doesn’t “show” well for a type-A personality who is supposed to be so intent on finally putting an ending on a previous event in his life.
As Det. Jim Baxter, Malek (“Bohemian Rhapsody,” “The Pacific,” “Mr. Robot”) plays an equally intense problem solver, who is younger and more disciplined than the older cop.
His brooding personality contrasts well with Washington’s character, but at times, seems a bit too far out there for the direction the film is traveling.
There is a trio of second-tier players who are noticeable, although not remarkable, due to lack of participation written in the script.
Michael Hyatt (“The Wire,” “Ray Donovan,” “Snowfall”) as Medical Examiner Flo Dunigan, has a short couple of scenes that show off her talents, but never really amount to much.
Two more recognizable actors are Chris Bauer (“True Blood,” “The Wire,” “The Deuce”) as Det. Sal Rizoli and Terry Kinney (“Oz,” “Billions,” “Good Behavior”) as Capt. Carl Ferris. Both are faces you see both in recurring roles and, also as guest spots on various television series.
All players here do their jobs well, but there is nothing (dialogue, scenery, action scenes, pacing) that has not been done many times before. This is a detective drama where detectives dramatically detect.
It’s like going to a ball game, that ends 1-0, with no home runs, no errors, no spectacular plays and just a winner and a loser. You came to see a ball game and that was what you got.
“The Little Things” is an example of one man’s vision who is experienced enough to get his script made into a movie, which he directs, but may have been put in the “probably not” bin, if the script was submitted through regular channels.
Although this movie is not another “Se7en” or “The Bone Collector,” it is written and played in the same spirit, and anyone who is a fan of these types of thrillers should be sure to check this one out.
If you are gonna spend two hours in a warm movie house this week, you won’t be disappointed with “The Little Things.”