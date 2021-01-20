Director Matteo Garrone (“Dogman,” “Gomorrah,” “The Embalmer”) brings out the classic fairy tale “Pinocchio,” most closely associated (theatrically) with Disney’s 1940 cartoon version.
The tale of Pinocchio, the puppet who wished to be a child, was written by Italian author Carlo Collodi in 1883, in a children’s novel entitled, “The Adventures of Pinocchio.”
It has been brought to the screen numerous times, and this is one of the best offerings.
Starring Roberto Benigni (“Life is Beautiful,” “Down by Law,” “The Tiger and the Snow”) as Geppetto, carver of puppets, and Frederico Ielapi (“Don Matteo,” “Brave Ragazze”) as Pinocchio, the puppet who wishes to be a boy, this movie is beautifully filmed, with much subdued colors, eliciting illustrated children’s books of long ago.
Each character, here, no matter how insignificant, is excellently portrayed as a fantasmagorical being, much like illustrations in Lewis Carroll’s “Alice in Wonderland” books, only much more detailed.
Each creature/character is beautifully thought out, especially the raven and owl doctors, the ape judge, and the quirky-looking school teacher.
The motherly maid/attendant/snail is also wonderfully done.
Great second-tier characters run seamlessly throughout the tale, especially standing out is Marine Vacth (“Young & Beautiful,” “What the Day Owes the Night,” “The Confession”) as Fata Turchina, the fairy figure, as well as the villainous pair of cutthroats who lure Pinocchio into several crazy adventures.
Massimo Ceccherini (“We Just Have to Laugh,” “Professor Cinderella,” “Smile Factor”) as the Fox, and even more so, Rocco Papaleo (“A Small Southern Enterprise,” “Long Live Italy,” “Happily Mixed Up”) as the Cat, would make a hilarious movie unto itself, but, here, they add enormous flair to an already flamboyant cast.
The scenery is equally well thought out (and portrayed) with villages and countryside equally screened.
The whole movie is seen more as a play, with much detail going toward the visual, while letting the age-old storyline and dialogue take care of itself.
Probably the only down side of “Pinocchio” is its long running time (two hours and five minutes) which seems to lag in a few spots along the storyline.
All-in-all, this is a wonderful tale, many times told, and I would suggest that all adults take it in, and any children should be shown the Disney version (or, have the story READ to them) before watching this. It will enhance the Disney tale (or story) to a degree that will make this as remembered as “The Wizard of Oz”…
Yes, it’s just that good!