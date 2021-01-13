In this past year of really screwed-up itineraries, Director Paul Greengrass (“Captain Phillips,” the “Bourne” franchise, “Green Zone”) has brought us “News of the World,” a nice post-Civil War drama about a man who attempts to deliver a child back to her family.
But, it’s more complicated than that.
Tom Hanks (“Splash,” “Cast Away,” “Saving Private Ryan”) is Capt. Jefferson Kyle Kidd, a traveling storyteller of the latest news throughout the world. This is a bigger thing than we would imagine; not only does news not travel all that fast in the late 1860s — especially to small communities without trains or telegraph — but the additional encumbrance of the war having separated communities and individual peoples complicates things even more.
Hanks’ character, (former Confederate) Captain Kidd, is popular whenever he arrives in each town, much like the tinker whose wagon full of wares brought a kind of “event” to the drudgery of frontier life on the Great Plains of West Texas.
While journeying from town to town, he encounters a 10-year-old child who is being sent back to her white family after years of captivity by the Kiowas.
Helena Zengel (“Looping,” “Dark Blue Girl,” “Bitchka”) stars as Johanna, of German ancestry, who speaks almost no English. Her performance is well above average, and she holds her own alongside a great showing by Hanks.
This movie has very few supplemental characters who stand out, as the journey itself flows freely as the movie progresses, although a couple of second-tier stars may be instantly recognizable.
Elizabeth Marvel (“The District,” “Homeland,” “House of Cards”) is Mrs. Gannett, a former flame of Capt. Kids, who has a nice heart-to-heart with him, solidifying his resolve to deliver the child to her aunt and uncle.
Marvel does well, and stands out as much as is possible in her brief performance.
Mare Winningham (“St. Elmo’s Fire,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “American Horror Story”) appears as Doris Boudlin, the German aunt of Johanna, and only has a very small role, but she shines as she always does, even in minor pieces.
“News of the World” is several small stories rolled into a larger one — from the tale of a man recovering from his war-torn past, and passing through the painful recovery of the nation’s reconstruction, to the story of a man and a child passing from strangers to family, with bits of action and sentiment, as well as beautiful scenery and a nice artistic sense of what frontier life was like on the wagon wheel-rutted roads west.
This is a nice family oriented movie that places the characters into an entertaining two hours of history. Well worth watching on the big screen.
Grab your masks and head for your local theaters. Bring a friend.