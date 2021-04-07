Liam Neeson (“Taken”) and Keanu Reeves (“John Wick”) entertained the heck out of us, as their tough-guy past caught up with their laid-back present existence.
Even the less-popular “A History of Violence” has Viggo Mortensen’s Tom Stall taking care of business against very bad men.
What if someone parodied these films?
Even though it may or may not be completely a spoof, that is exactly what Director Ilya Naishuller (“Hardcore Henry”) does with “Nobody.”
This is a humorous send up, with Bob Odenkirk (“The Big Shoe with Bob and David,” “Better Call Saul,” “Breaking Bad”) starring as Hutch Mansell, a modern workaday grunt just trying to make it from paycheck to paycheck.
The fact that an actor who is excellent at tongue-in-cheek humor was the guy chosen to star in this movie is a testament to someone’s good judgement.
Sure, superstars like Swartzeneggar, Willis and Stallone (who did a great job with the same theme in “First Blood”) can also do great self-effacing humor, but to take a lesser-known actor and place the burden on him, was genius!
This movie would not be anywhere near as much fun, without Odenkirk. Even as we cringed when Bryan Mills beat the tar out of professional killers half his age, without being sore the next morning, we knew that the reality would be the weariness and stiff muscles displayed in every glimpse of Hutch Mansell’s face.
The violence in this movie is brutal, grim (and substantial), but the fun and humor of it all is like watching a live action Roadrunner cartoon for the first time.
It’s all about the “fun.”
In addition to Odenkirk’s performance, there are some nice backup performances beginning with Connie Nielsen (“The Devil’s Advocate”, “Wonder Woman”, “Gladiator”) as Becca, the wife.
The Head Bad Guy, Yulian Kuznetsov, is done very well by Aleksey Serebryakov (“McMafia”, “Cargo 200”, “Leviathan”), and the late arriving RZA (“American Gangster,” “The Dead Don’t Die,” “Repo Men”) makes a splash as Harry Mansell.
And, even though too briefly seen, Christopher Lloyd (“Taxi,” “Back to the Future” franchise, “Who Framed Roger Rabbit?”) steals the shows as Papa Mansell. Reeking essence of Reverend Jim (or Uncle Fester) all over the place, Lloyd has the viewers LOLing throughout the movie.
This is an excellent example of a “popcorn movie:” no difficult plot to figure out, no boring love scenes or character set-ups to sit through (in fact, Hutch’s past may be glossed over a bit TOO much), just good old-fashioned entertainment.
The last non-comedy that I saw that was this much fun, was “Romancing the Stone,” back in 1984.
