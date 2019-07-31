Two hours of boredom and 40 minutes of weird. That's the best way to describe the latest "masterpiece" from Director Quentin Tarantino ("Pulp Fiction," "Reservoir Dogs," "From Dusk till Dawn").
There is a reason that the phrase "The Ninth Film from Quentin Tarantino" outranks the title, in all of the promos. It is for the same reason that the covers of some novels have the author's name written bigger and bolder than the title.
Back in the day, it was said that horror author Stephen King could have published his laundry list and it would have been a best seller. Well, this is Tarantino's laundry list.
"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" DOES decently depict a historical era (late 1960s) of Hollywood, but the level of excitement doing it, is like watching a Ken Burns documentary.
You are never quite sure what this movie is really about. It's essentially a "buddy picture," with Leonardo DiCaprio ("The Departed," "Titanic," "The Beach") starring as Rick Dalton, a television star who left to try Big Screen stardom, possibly dooming his entire career.
His best friend and stunt man, Cliff Booth, played by Brad Pitt ("Ocean's Eleven," "Fury," "Inglourious Basterds") is as low-key and laid back as any Californian of that era, while Dalton is wound as tight as a drum.
Their day-to-day life is about as boring as yours and mine, with lots of nods to the 60s and to Tinsel Town. That's pretty much it.
Until Tarantino mixes in Charlie Manson and company. That's when stuff gets (sur)real.
That part of the equation (spoiler alert) is the alternate-universe version of the Sharon Tate Murders.
Margot Robbie ("The Suicide Squad," "The Wolf of Wall Sheet," "Pan Am") stars as Sharon Tate, and seems to be nothing more than eye candy (but, to Tarantino's credit, who better to play eye candy?) and then somebody noticed that every Buddy Pic had to have a hot chick in it.
Some will say that Sharon Tate was there to lead the audience into the Charles Manson subplot, but I think Margot Robbie was there because she looks great in thigh-high boots and hot pants.
I can't really pass judgement on her acting, because she really didn't have an opportunity to do any of that.
The Manson family was pretty well portrayed as a bunch of weirdos, with Dakota Fanning ("The Twilight Saga," "I Am Sam," "Very Good Girls") wasted as Squeaky Fromme. The actress was so amazing recently on the small screen in "The Alienist," that for whatever reason (money or "I was in a Tarantino Movie," probably), she ended up playing one of "Charlie's Girls," a part that any first-year actress could have pulled off in her sleep.
Second-tier cameos were made by veteran Al Pacino ("The Godfather," "Dog Day Afternoon," "Serpico") as Marvin Schwarzs, a small part where the star was probably promised a producer credit and a piece of the action, and one by Kurt Russell ("Executive Decision," "Escape from New York," "Tango & Cash") as Randy, probably just because he likes being in front of a camera.
Timothy Olyphant ("Justified," "Deadwood," "The Crazies") also shows up as actor James Stacy, although I don't really know why.
A couple of other stars make an appearance (sort of), as Brad Pitt, at times looks amazingly like a young Robert Redford, while Leonardo DiCaprio, in the final scenes, morphs into Joe Don Baker. Or, is it just my imagination?
"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" is an unusual movie from an unusual director. We get that. But I expected more. A lot more.
This movie will be considered an amazing creation by Tarantino's true fans, but for me it was most noteworthy as being Luke Perry's last film appearance.
Billy Summers is a freelance photographer who also reviews films for the Putnam Herald. He can be reached at summers855@yahoo.com.