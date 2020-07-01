The new movies still are not out, so while trying to review good old movies, I chose to tell everyone about a French Foreign Legion film. But, which one?
There were so many really good swashbucklers about the Legion.
So, I decided to talk about all of them, in general.
In the 1930s and 1940s, the French Foreign Legion was the SEAL team of its day, at least popularity-wise. With grand tradition and a glorious history of warfare, the Legion was something that many young boys dreamed about joining.
On a personal note, I was fortunate enough to have trained with a regiment in the Mediterranean and also got to witness a swearing-in ceremony of young recruits on the naval base at Toulon, France. Good memories.
Heroic tales have brightened many a movie screen, from the 1930s and ‘40s (“Gunga Din,” “The Four Feathers,” “The Lives of a Bengal Lancer,” “Beau Geste”) all of way into the 1950s (“King of the Khyber Rifles”) and even the 1970s (“March or Die”).
While many of these were actually the British army fighting in the subcontinent of India, they are all grouped into a genre that I refer to as Foreign Legion movies.
Usually fitted with the swashbuckling stars for their era, from Gary Cooper in “The Lives of a Bengal Lancer” and “Beau Geste,” to the humor of Cary Grant in “Gunga Din” (with the magnificent performance of Sam Jaffe in the title role), as well as Tyrone Power in “King of the Khyber Rifles” and Gene Hackman in “March or Die,” and tough hombres like Brian Dunlevy in “Beau Geste” and Victor McLaglen in “Gunga Din,” these movies were showcases for heroes of the Silver Screen.
Probably, my favorites would be “Gunga Din” because of the great story line (based on an epic poem by Rudyard Kipling) and “Beau Geste” with its intrigue and mystery, but all have fantastic audience appeal and the scenery (whether India or North Africa), while sparse, made you feel as though you were confined to those lonely outposts, alongside the soldiers.
In today’s world of more self-awareness of the history of Empire Building and mercenary warfare, looking deep into these movies would be picking apart more than a few interesting stories, much like the “cowboys & Indians” genre doesn’t hold up as well to modern sensibilities.
But, socio-political discussions aside, these were great “shoot ‘em ups” in their time, and even today still entertain those who sit in the dark and don’t take them too seriously.
Along with the comedy spoofs made by funny men like The Three Stooges and Abbott & Costello, the Foreign Legion (at least the fictional realm) has entertained us for decades and can still keep your attention, should you decide to hunt these movies down.
