In my opinion, Will Smith has a bad habit of choosing movies that are not a good fit for him. But when he finds a character that does fit, he makes that character so much fun to watch.
From Will Smith in “Fresh Prince,” to Jay in “Men in Black,” and Steve Hiller in “Independence Day,” he takes command of the screen and everything else around him.
Even with a new pair of directors, Adil & El Arbi & Bilall Fallah (“Gangsta,” “Black” “Image”), “Bad Boys for Life,” AKA “Bad Boys 3” is a lot of fun to watch, the main reason being Will Smith.
As Mike Lowery, Smith has not dropped a beat, with witty dialogue and smooth moves, his back-and-forth with co-star Martin Lawrence (“Big Momma’s House,” “Martin,” “Wild Hogs”) as partner Marcus Burnett just picks right up, without us even noticing that it’s been many, many years since we saw them last.
This time we have a much better plot than the second installment, although the action is not as well thought out.
There is a lot of “Sock! Pow! Bam!”, but nothing that really distinguishes it from a million other shootouts and chase scenes.
Joe Pantoliano (“The Fugitive,” “The Sopranos,” “The Fanelli Boys”) returns as Captain Howard, and gives his usual, fantastic character actor performance. I would love to see a television show with him as the star.
For the bad guy role, we have a mother/son duo with Jacob Scipio (“Dixi,” “Hunter Killer,” “We Die Young”) as Armando Armas, and Kate del Castillo (“Jane the Virgin,” “The 33,” “Weeds”) as his mother, Isabel Aretas.
Seasoned gang members, the two perform a revenge vendetta that encompasses the Miami area, and soon the game is afoot.
Scipio fills the screen with his performance, and although the strong, silent type, you still know he’s there.
The subplot entails Marcus’s plan for retirement, and his replacement being a “next generation” team of young, tech-savvy cops.
These include Paola Nunez (“The Son,” “The Purge,” “Runner”) as Rita, their leader, as well as a Millennial trio.
Charles Melton (“The Sun is Also a Star,” “Riverdale,” “American Horror Story”) as Rafe, Vanessa Hudgens (“Beastly,” “Journey 2: The Mysterious Island,” “Powerless”) as Kelly, and Alexander Ludwig (“Vikings,” “Lone Survivor,” “Race to Witch Mountain”) as Dorn.
For a back-up team, each one has well-written parts as well as better-than-average stage presence, which make them more visible that you would assume.
“Bad Boys for Life” is not the greatest Cop/Buddy sequel, but it is worth watching, mainly because of Smith and Lawrence. Both are comical enough to keep us smiling, but serious (and believable) enough to make this not just another cop comedy.
The directors should also get credit for keeping the pace going, even while a lot of sentimental dialogue is coming across the screen.
This movie is a few notches above “let’s watch it, because nothing else is on,” and a notch below “I have been waiting YEARS for this!”
Whatever you go see next week, enjoy!