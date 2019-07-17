Perhaps a Redford and Newman, or a Danny Glover and Mel Gibson could make a really good film, out of a nice premise, with bad writing and horrible directing, but not a Dave Bautista and a Kumail Nanjiani.
I have been looking forward to the new buddy comedy, "Stuber," ever since I first heard about it. The idea of an Uber driver being drafted by a hard-nosed cop to assist in a chase or case is not really new - taxicab drivers have filled that role in movies all the way back to the 1940s.
Even throughout the '80s and '90s, we have seen wonderful exchanges (on small screen as well as large) between ethnic cab drivers and brutally tough detectives, that makes for wickedly hilarious comedy.
This should have been the case with "Stuber," but the back-and-forth dialogue between driver, Stu, played by Kumail Nanjiani ("Silicon Valley," "Portlandia," "Franklin & Bash") and cop, Dave Bautista ("Guardians of the Galaxy" franchise, "Bushwick," "Blade Runner 2019"), really doesn't do enough to make up for the garbled plot and poor directing of the movie itself.
The movie sometimes even looks like an old episode of "Starsky and Hutch." And not a GOOD episode.
Much of the action is "B" movie level tension and although I hate watching Stuntmen-turned-Directors, this would have been an improvement over the shoddy camera work, and make-believe picture-boarding of what miniscule chase scenes were allowed to creep into a movie that BEGGED for such material.
The two main players did everything they could to make a success out of this, but working with less-than-realistic dialogue and occasionally interrupted (OK, more than occasionally) by inserts of Stu's fantasy love life, the two managed to at least make THEIR give-and-take amusing, on a small scale.
Of what few second-tier characters there were, Natalie Morales ("White Collar," "Parks and Recreation," "Trophy Wife") is the most interesting, as Detective Manning's daughter, Nicole, and takes a role that anyone could have played, and makes herself standout, at least a little.
As the main Bad Guy, Iko Uwais ("Mile 22," "Headshot," "Star Wars - Episode VII: The Force Awakens") is not seen much and is mostly fists and .45 shells, but DOES make his presence known.
"Stuber" takes an interesting idea and shows film students how you need more than just the idea, to take home the little gold statuette in February, or at least sell tickets at the box office.
For the average movie goer, this is a "yawner" only made interesting because someone chose two actors who know a little bit about THEIR craft, even while others do not.
