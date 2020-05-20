“Coming of age” stories have been a Hollywood staple for years — “The Man in the Moon,” with a 15-year-old Reese Witherspoon starring in her first screen role, being one of my favorites.
But, also up there, is “Summer of ’42,” directed by Robert Mulligan (“To Kill a Mockingbird,” “Up the Down Staircase,” “Inside Daisy Clover”). This is an extremely sentimental movie, so absorbed in young love that it contains (other than the object of the young man’s affection) almost no adult characters.
The young man, Hermie, is played by Gary Grimes (“The Culpepper Cattle Company,” “Gus,” “The Prize”), also starring in his (almost) first big-screen appearance.
The beautiful 23-year-old Jennifer O’Neill (“I Love N.Y.,” “The Reincarnation of Peter Proud,” “Bare Essence”) stars as Dorothy, the “older woman” with whom Hermie falls in love.
As Dorothy, O’Neill is just the right combination of sexy and tender, adult and childlike, and the romance is as much about the times (the middle of WWII) as it is about love.
The fact that O’Neill goes on to make nothing as remarkable as this, one of her first endeavors, should not take away from a nice career in La-La Land.
Jerry Houser (“Slap Shot,” “Bad Company,” “We’ll Get By”) stars as Oscy, Hermie’s best friend and partner in boredom, while Oliver Conant, plays Benji, the third teen in this trio of quiet, clueless kids, almost oblivious to the war overseas, concentrating on things that teen boys think about, girls and… girls.
On the second tier is television character actor Lou Frizzell (“The Front Page,” “The Other,” “The Nickel Ride”) as the town druggist, mostly known here in the classic drug store exchange between adult and uncomfortable teenage male.
The only other mentionable on the “B” level is a gorgeous little underage blonde named Christopher Norris (“Santa Barbara,” “Airport 1975,” “Eat My Dust”). As Miriam, she oozes schoolgirl sexiness, which she goes on to make a Hollywood career out of, with many years of (mostly television) work which leans heavily upon her looks, and to a lesser extent, her acting abilities.
With minimal players, “Summer of ’42” relies heavily on script (which was written by Herman Raucher, based upon his experiences as a teenager) and upon local “color.”
Although filmed in northern California, the authenticity of a Nantucket-like island community even fooled those who lived in New England, and the fun of watching three young boys explore their hormones, contrasted against some very sentimental and even tragic circumstances, is mesmerizing.
“Summer of ‘42,” the movie, is a very enjoyable two hours spent, and if you can find the book, a GREAT summer read, for taking along to the beach or mountains, should the world around us get back to some semblance of “normal.”
Hunt this movie down, and watch it.
On a final note, the sequel to this movie, “The Class of ‘44” filmed two years later, is nowhere near as good, but if you trip across it and want to watch “…the further adventures of,” have at it!