A question came up the other day — “What’s your favorite Steve Martin Comedy?”
My answer was a tie between “The Jerk” and “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels,” and then I narrowed it down and said “The Jerk.” Because that movie focused on one character (Martin, as Navin), and “…Scoundrels” was about a trio of funny people.
“Dirty Rotten Scoundrels” was still a hilarious movie, due mostly to Martin, but also because of a crisp storyline, an excellent straight man in Michael Caine and wonderful direction by Frank Oz.
Director Frank Oz (“The Muppets Take Manhattan,” “The Indian in the Cupboard,” “What About Bob?”) graduated from second banana at Muppetland, and in addition to bit parts in various movies throughout the later quarter century, he managed to direct several successful films, including this one.
Michael Caine (“Deathtrap,” “The Italian Job,” “Zulu”) stars as con man Lawrence Jamieson, a sophisticated gent whose artistry has netted success, although he, like most con men, seems more interested in the con itself.
Steve Martin (“Roxanne,” “Dead Men Don’t Wear Plaid,” “L.A. Story”) as Freddy Benson, is the comedic genius who latches onto Jamieson’s coattail, and ends up competing for the money (and attentions) of a beautiful damsel in distress, played by Glenne Headly (“Dead Tracy,” “ER,” “Lonesome Dove”).
As Janet Colgate, Headly plays it straight and is the perfect foil for the two schemers. She more than stands as their equal, and the end of the movie is wonderful to watch, as it plays itself out.
Standing alone on the second tier is Anton Rodgers (“The Day of the Jackal,” “The Prisoner,” “Noah’s Ark”) as Inspector Andre, the underling for the professional con artists. He is perfect in his role, and even though you hardly notice him, he is a valuable asset throughout the entire movie.
This movie is about schemes, and counter-schemes, robbing from the rich and giving to the — well, to the people who out-smarted them.
There are better movies about confidence men (“The Sting” being the epitome), but this one is still very funny and fun to watch, as three excellent comedic actors strut their stuff amid great scenery and with a nice plot.
The movie is worth the price of admission, just to watch Martin’s now classic routine, “May I use the bathroom, first? Thank you!”
If you haven’t seen this 1988 movie, watch it with someone you love to make laugh.
Most of these older movies, you can catch on Hulu, Netflix or other venues, but this one is actually free on YouTube.