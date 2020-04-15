There are many literary anthologies with titles such as “Death Valley Tales,” “Stories of the Oregon Trail,” and such, but what I am about to relate to you, are two “Tales of the Interstate 64.”
Many years ago, my wife and I were traveling through Putnam County on I-64, heading to her parents’ place in St. Albans. Her mom had been talking about needing a bale of hay (straw) for her rose beds.
As we rounded a curve, we noticed a single bale, obviously dropped from a vehicle, lying alongside the road, near the median. We cautiously stopped and lifted the bale into the back of our station wagon, amazed at our good luck.
A short distance ahead, we noticed two additional bales, and then, even further, two more bales.
We then saw a single bale, and then two more.
Rounding another curve, we saw “Men at Work” signs, and then several Department of Highways employees in the median, spreading straw over the new grass seed that was being laid down, from a truck, even further ahead.
As we slowed and passed the “Stop/Slow” sign guy, we sheepishly gave him our best red-faced “whistling through the graveyard” impression, as we drove by with our single bale of hay, pressed against the rear window, like a captive hostage, staring longingly back at its missed salvation.
The second story involves the eating of roadkill — an urban myth (usually), and yet I know that it DOES happen.
Late one night, I was traveling through Putnam County on I-64, when, up ahead, I noticed, in my headlights, a cardboard box in the middle of the road.
As the tractor-trailer ahead of me passed it, I noticed that the truck’s backdraft failed to even mildly cause it to stir, meaning that it still contained something with some weight to it.
I immediately pulled to the side of the road, both to move what might be a road hazard, and also, curious to see what was inside.
As I pulled it off the highway, I noticed that the cardboard box read “Produce,” and I opened it to reveal a box of fresh, raw vegetables, some damaged by the drop, but most, amazingly intact.
Now, this being West Virginia, I am well aware of stereotypes of Hillbillies eating run-over animals and other such jokes and do not wish to add to this sort of country humor.
But, I have to admit, the family and I really enjoyed the next couple of months...feasting on them Roadkill Bell Peppers.