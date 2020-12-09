For a first effort, Director Joel Crawford does not do too badly on the third “Croods” animated movie. In “The Croods: A New Age,” the storyline is very good, while the art work is still as good as the original two movies.
The concept of the Neanderthal Croods meeting up with a more modern Cro-Magnon family is not brilliant, but the execution IS!
Just the “look” of the Betterman family is pitch perfect, with the Jewish mom and the hip, bun-wearing New Age Millennial (different Millennial) Dad, versus the original large-browed, caveman brood with massive body hair and much-needed body fat, makes for subliminal visuals that make the characters that much more believable.
The original voiceover artists, Nicolas Cage (“Con Air,” “Raising Arizona,” “Matchstick Men”) as Grug, Emma Stone (“The Help,” “Zombieland,” “Easy A”) as daughter Eep, Catherine Keener (“Kidding,” “The 40-Year-Old Virgin,” “Being John Malkovich”) as Ugga, the wife, and Ryan Reynolds (“Deadpool,” “Smokin’ Aces,” “Safe House”) as the young man, Guy, all return, as does Clark Duke (“Hot Tub Time Machine,” “I’m Dyin’ Up Here,” “The Office”) as Thunk, the son.
Also returning is the magnificent Cloris Leachman (“The Last Picture Show,” “Young Frankenstein,” “Phyllis”) as Gran. They could make a complete movie (and should), based upon her character alone.
The new players are Peter Dinklage (“Game of Thrones,” “Three Billboards Outside Ebbings, Mo.,” “Nip/Tuck”) as Phil Betterman, Leslie Mann (“Birdland,” “The Other Woman,” “Rio,” “Rio 2”) as his wife, Hope, and their daughter, Dawn, voiced by Kelly Marie Tran (“Sorry for Your Loss,” “Ladies Like Us,” “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”).
As with any animated movie, this is mostly about the plot and the visuals. The colorful terrain and close-up locations are a treat for younger eyes, and the small children in the audience seemed transfixed throughout the whole movie.
The plot and sidebar stories also held the adult audience members’ attention and the humor throughout was very evident. Lots of laughs from both the kids and the adults, as different “jokes” were aimed at the respective age groups.
“The Croods: A New Age” has just the right amount of story, mixed with some ‘70s pop music, a wonderful set of “in jokes” that could be understood well by any parent raising teens, and also a vast amount of imagination by the animators, whose inventions, ideas and imaginings were put to the screen with professionalism and competence.
This movie equals Disney’s “Ice Age” franchise (at least, in my view), mostly due to the animation. The storyline is also a little better, even though the characters in “Ice Age” seem able be more active in their comedy.
This movie is not to be missed if you have little ones or middle ones, or if you and your Significant Other enjoyed the two previous installments.
Take the standard COVID-19 precautions, as Teays Valley Cinemas and the other theaters are doing, and go see this movie!