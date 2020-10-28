Producer-turned-Director David Prior goes for his first major effort with “The Empty Man,” a strange little movie that is better than it deserves to be.
For the kind of movie that it is, it is very well done.
The acting is good, with believable dialogue and fairly fleshed-out characters (who are intentionally kept mysterious until the proper time), and nice visuals with very scary and suspenseful scenes throughout.
The star of the show is James Badge Dale (“13 Hours,” “24,” “World War Z”) as protagonist Jim Lasombra, a middle-aged hunk, with mucho physicality projected to the screen.
He appears as the strong, silent type with a past, and becomes involved in the disappearance of his neighbor’s grown daughter.
The daughter, played by Sasha Frolova (“Little Women,” “Red Sparrow,” “Blue Bloods”), has little screen time, but still does pretty well with her role as a strange girl who may be involved in a cult.
Her mother, played by Marin Ireland (“Sneaky Pete,” “Homeland,” “Hell or High Water”), is also seldom seen, and always seems to be more important to the plot than she actually is.
There are other, second-tier characters throughout, especially a quartet of adventurers who start the movie, but the star of this movie is essentially the plot, the action and the suspense.
Although the whole thing is overly complicated, and for me, confusing, it is exceptionally well played for the type of film that it is.
Much like strange films before it, such as “Midsommar,” “The Wicker Man” and “The Witch,” it is far better than the “found footage” garbage, and anyone who likes horror films in general, will probably enjoy this one.
Very few “scary” films make the hair on the back of my neck stand up, but this one did a couple of times.
Bring someone to this movie who you enjoy cuddling up with during the Halloween season...you will need them.
Billy Summers is a freelance photographer who also reviews films for the Putnam Herald. He can be reached at summers855@yahoo.com.