At first (and last) glance, the newest ‘shoot’em up’ from director Guy Ritchie (“Sherlock Holmes,” “The Man From U.N.C.L.E.,” “Aladdin”), “The Gentlemen” seems to be a low rent Quentin Tarantino film.
And, although Ritchie has often been compared to and widely considered the next Tarantino, this movie still seems just a little too safe.
This movie is very entertaining, and that is hard to do because this plot has been done a billion times — and yet it rolls along almost seamlessly, from beginning to end, thanks to some very good casting.
All except for the main player.
As British marijuana mogul Mickey Pearson, Matthew McConaughey (“Dazed and Confused,” “We Are Marshall,” “Sahara”) is not what most of us would think of as a vicious (although subdued) killer of men.
Pearson even explains his distinction in the movie.
Most people watching would like to have seen a more evil guy in the role, a Mark Strong or a Javier Bardem, maybe, perhaps even Brendan Gleeson.
But, that may have been the intent of the screenwriter (Ritchie), to throw a McConaughey at us as a surprise.
For whatever reason, it did not work. Although Matthew’s role is only barely miscast, it is noticeable; especially so, when you see that every other major role is pitch perfect.
Charlie Hunnam (“Sons of Anarchy,” “King Arthur,” “Queer as Folk”) is Raymond, Pearson’s No. 2 man, and much more a planner than a poser, Hunnam is so quiet and laid back, that I watched for him to … Well, no spoilers, here.
Another great role was Hugh Grant (“About a Boy,” “Notting Hill,” “Four Weddings and a Funeral”) as Fletcher, the sleazy, tabloid reporter/private eye type, who always seems to have all of his ‘I’s dotted and ‘T’s crossed.
Colin Ferrell (“Phone Booth,” “Miami Vice,” “Hart’s War) plays a quirky role as Coach, a character that seems to have been inserted because the movie was running short, or because somebody owed somebody a favor.
Either way, Ferrell’s performance is probably the most fun one in the show, and he steals every scene he is in.
Three lesser roles, although still on the top tier, include Henry Golding (“Crazy Rich Asians,” “Monsoon,” “Last Christmas”) as Dry Eye and Tom Wu (“Marco Polo,” “Revolver,” “Spirit Warriors”) as Lord George, both inscrutable Asian drug dealers, one young and ambitious, the other old and wise.
The odd-man-out performance is sported by Jeremy Strong (“The Big Short,” “The Good Wife,” “Masters of Sex”) as Matthew, a bit of an odd-ball looking chap, who looks less like a leader of bad guys than McConaughey.
Strong’s performance throws you off at times, and his acting is letter-perfect for this story.
The eye candy for “The Gentlemen” is Michelle Dockery (“Downton Abbey,” “Non-Stop,” “Hanna”) as Rosalind Pearson. With hardly anything to do except look good (which she does marvelously well), she manages to stray as far away from the stereotypical “Blonde Gun Moll” as the script will allow her.
It is the 21st-century version of a bad girl, only with a hint of Harley Quinn’s “ready to take charge of her own gang” attitude lurking just beneath her gorgeous surface.
“The Gentlemen” is more-of-the-same from Ritchie, whose wanderings away from the movies that made his bones (“Snatch,” “RocknRolla,” “Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels”) may have disappointed his original fans.
This movie is fun and very entertaining, especially if you just came to watch it, rather than analyze it.