Well, folks…
It’s pretty stupid!
“The Hunt,” a new movie by director Craig Zobel (“Z for Zachariah,” “Compliance,” “One Dollar”), is based upon the concept of a 1924 short story by Richard Connell, “The Most Dangerous Game.”
That short story has been turned into several different movies over the years, but never one like this.
Zobel’s version is a humorous (“weird” humorous, but…) take on the idea of the elite hunting lesser humans for sport.
It reminds you of “horror” movies like “Fright Night,” “Shaun of the Dead” or “Love at First Bite,” with a little slasher comedy like 1996’s “Scream,” thrown in. Its humor is like a minor league “Killer Clowns from Outer Space,” without the camp.
The plot line is very predictable, so the story needs something other than suspense to make it interesting. The director goes for humor. Really, really, really pitiful humor.
While the writing is sub-par, the actors (mostly has-been character actors) do show up for the performance (and it is easy to see why “name” actors probably turned it down).
The star, Betty Gilpin (“Nurse Jackie,” “GLOW,” “Masters of Sex”) as Crystal, plays a very quirky survivor, who turns things around on the predators, but is anything but predictable for those of us watching the movie.
Pretty much everyone else is on a sort of limbo plane, between first- and second-tier, including Ethan Suplee (“My Name is Earl,” “Mall Rats,” “Chance”) as Gary, Ike Barinholtz (“The Mindy Project,” “Bless the Harts,” “Suicide Squad”) as Staten Island, and Wayne Duvall (“The District,” “Law & Order,” “Robert Jewell”) as Don.
These three stand out, because they seem to be bursting at the bit to ad-lib through their assigned lines, and try to pull off a little acting.
As close to the top tier, without making it, is Hillary Swank (“Boys Don’t Cry,” “Million Dollar Baby,” “Beverly Hills, 90210”) as Athena. As the second character on the playbill, her over-acting is pretty pitiful, especially for an actress who has came so far (two-time Academy Award winner).
A veteran performer who has managed a variety of roles in her career, Amy Madigan (“Field of Dreams,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Carnavale”) plays the standout weirdo (much like Rory Calhoun in “Motel Hell”) as Ma, and the movie could have used a lot more of her throughout.
“The Hunt” may think itself a humorous sidebar from movies like “The Purge,” because it was originally supposed to be more political, but was toned down, so as not to cause a riot, from either the Red State movie goers or the Blue State ones.
I seriously doubt that there will be enough paying customers standing in line to make a good fistfight, much less a riot. This one should go “straight to video,” well, if we still HAD video…