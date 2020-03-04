In the new “The Invisible Man,” Director Leigh Whannell (“Insidious: Chapter 3,” “Upgrade”) has written an almost comical tale of creepy domestic controlling, that makes almost no sense, yet is suspenseful enough to keep the audience in the seats, if not on the edge of them.
The main drawback is that the first half of this movie is SOOOOO boring that we keep saying that the second half had better be really good to make up for the “ho-hum” of the beginning.
It’s not. But, almost.
What makes this movie bearable is the performance of Elisabeth Moss (“Mad Men,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Us”) as Cecilia Kass. Moss stars almost solitarily (which is difficult to do, ask any actor) making a large chunk of this movie a one-woman show, playing against a green-screened player, who is constantly playing mind-games with her.
The only other major character in this tale is her friend, James Lanier, played very well by Aldis Hodge (“Leverage,” “TURN: Washington’s Spies,” “Friday Night Lights”).
The two of them make up most of the storyline and material action for the movie, and are well worth the price of admission. They take an average thriller and manage to make it worth watching, ignoring the fact that there is nothing new here, to differentiate it from a thousand other films.
There are bits and pieces from movie ideas such as “Sleeping with the Enemy,” “The Hollow Man,” “Fracture” and a lot of others. They all come to gather to mold something resembling a suspense movie thanks to Moss’s performance.
There are very few acting roles in this movie, but the second tier still does pretty well with thespians like Storm Reid (“A Wrinkle in Time,” “12 Years a Slave,” “Euphoria”) as Sydney Lanier.
It is a low-key role as James’s teenage daughter, but she captures your attention during each appearance.
Oliver Jackson-Cohen (“The Haunting of Hill House,” “Emerald City,” “Will & Kate” Before Happily Ever After”) also does well in limited screen time as Adrian Griffin, the crazy significant other.
Benedict Hardie (“Hacksaw Ridge,” “Secret City,” “Upgrade”) as Marc, is pretty intense in his also limited exposure, while Harriet Dyer (“Janet King,” Love Child,” “The Other Guy”) as Cecilia’s sister Emily, is OK, although not terrific (mostly due to her underwritten part).
This movie has a few suspenseful scenes, of violence and depravity, mostly along the lines of many other “fright night” horror flicks of the last 30 years, but nothing really original and earth-shattering.
Perhaps I should have mentioned at the beginning of this review, that “The Invisible Man” has nothing to do with the H.G. Wells classic. By the end of this movie, you may have wished that it had.