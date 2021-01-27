I really like Liam Neeson. I like ALL of his movies, including this one. But…
With “The Marksman,” second-time director Robert Lorenz (“Trouble with the Curve”) has given us a movie that is so predictable, that if you looked up ‘predictable’ in the dictionary, it would have a photo of this movie in the description.
Years ago, we had a literary fad called “romance novels.” There were a million paperback novels with exactly the same story. The authors basically just changed the name or the male lead, his occupation, the hair color of the heroine, and the location of the storyline.
This movie feels just like that.
Liam Neeson (“Taken” franchise, “Next of Kin,” “The Grey”) stars as Jim, a former Marine, (probably a sniper, but the plot doesn’t flesh him out that far) who lives a very dull existence, along the southern border of Southwest Texas.
One day, he encounters a “situation” that turns his world upside down (sound familiar?).
Side note: As a Marine myself, I can tell you that a Marksman is the minimum level of ability to shoot your weapon, that you can qualify to graduate from boot camp. At least, they should have called this movie “The Sharpshooter.”
Jacob Perez (“Willy Goes Way Back,” “Snoozefest”) is Miguel, the person put in harm’s way, whom the hero feels he has to help (sound familiar?). Perez does well in his role, and is one of the better parts of this movie.
The “threat” in this story, comes in the form of Mauricio, played very well by Juan Pablo Raba (“Narcos,” “Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” “Shot Caller”). He and his underlings provide a good amount of intimidation and violence, without overdoing it. This is the only part of the movie where I can give accolades to the director (who also co-wrote the screenplay).
As Sarah, Katheryn Winnick (“Vikings,” “Bones,” “Big Sky”) is placed as the traditional eye candy, with the important part of tracing the action of the hero, and also giving him access to restricted information and tactical data.
There is nothing new here, but it is done as well as could be expected, by people who are professionals and do their job, maybe even knowing that what they are getting paid to do is very much beneath them.
Which is the best description that I can give for this action film.
But, in today’s (big-screen) film starved existence, this movie, in that context, is worth seeing.
I could have just written an exact duplicate of any of a number of other action/adventure movie reviews from past columns, simply changing the names and places.
And, perhaps I did.
