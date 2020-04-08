I was on my way up here, coming up Route 741…
I had just passed the Chief Diarrhea State Park exit…
I DO hope I got that Indian’s name correctly, but at any rate, the translation is something like “Loincloth of Shame ...”
I had just passed the exit, when I looked to the side of the road, and saw a couple of fellas tyin’ one of them PortaPotties to the top of a … well, I’m not rightly sure what it was…
I THINK it was an American-made car, it was eggshell white in color, mostly … but it had a front fender that was red, like a cherry tomato.
And the trunk lid was like a dark green bell pepper color.
The hood looked like it had come off of a Yellow Cab, kinda sitting there like a thin slice of American cheese, slowly melting over the warm engine block …
If I had to hazard a guess, I would say I was lookin’ at a 2004 Chevy Omelet.
Anyway, they had bolted a spare tire to the top of the hood, like some hillbilly safari Land Rover, preparing to traverse the vast veldt of Hobet Strip Mine #6.
I decided to pull over and help them out, and maybe hear the rest of this story.
After getting it tied down, the guy turned to me and said, “You’re not from around here are ya???”
“We OAs (that’s Original Appalachianers), a lot of us live in compounds, most of which have no indoor plumbing. A lot of our outhouses are old, and in grave need of repair.
“Well, last night, Delbert’s cousin, Tiny (that’s Delbert over there), Delbert’s cousin Tiny managed to squeeze herself into his two-seater in the back yard, but was unable to squeeze back out.
“I know, it defies all of the laws of modern physics (she must have weighed more going IN, than she did comin’ OUT, after she done her business) but, nonetheless she was STUCK!
“We tried everything to get her out. We even called out the Kardashian’s Bottom Volunteer Fire Department and they brought their Jaws of Life (that’s just a Craftsman car jack, turned sideways), but nothing seemed to work.
“We ended up having to tear the thing down from around her.
“But, that’s OK, because the state of West Virginia, in its infinite wisdom, has foreseen just such an eventuality, and scattered these here replacement privies throughout the state, usually near construction sites.
“All you have to do is snag one up, take it home, SkilSaw the bottom off of it and place it over the stink hole in your back yard.
“Better, yet, dig a NEW hole, invite friends over, tap a keg, cook a pig — it IS a pretty auspicious occasion.
“Now, I know what you’re thinkin’, that ugly blue plastic does not match up with any of your standard doublewides. But that’s OK.
“Just go down to the Dollar Store and get about ten bucks worth of Mossy Oak contact paper (or TreeBark, if that’s your leanin’), break off some local twigs and branches and before ya know it, you have a Perfect Setting …
“Something even Martha Stewart would be PROUD to sit in …
“That’s right, I DID say “sit” …